Harry Maguire is here to stay going into the Euros, whether some fans like it or not

Fans in the social media age are often too quick to single out players who experience a dip in form.

After some poor performances, Harry Maguire had the Manchester United club captaincy stripped away and faced a prolonged backlash the likes of which we have never seen. However, in a remarkable turnaround, the 31-year-old regained his place in Erik ten Hag’s team toward the end of 2023 and was even named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for November. Maguire currently leads the United squad in accurate long balls, interceptions, and blocks per 90. But after a recent injury has derailed his progress, questions continue to be asked about his ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

As England head into the final international break before Euro 2024, Maguire’s inclusion in the squad has once again stirred scepticism among fans and the media. The Three Lions will go into the tournament as one of the favourites, but will likely line up with Maguire as a starter ahead of the likes of Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Jarrad Branthwaite, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi. It is easy to see a sense of favouritism here, as all of Maguire’s 62 England caps have come under Southgate. The manager regards Maguire as one of his best centre-backs and has once again gone for experience over form. “Within the squad, we’ve got a lot of players that have been to tournaments, have performed at that level, and know what’s required. We’ve picked our more experienced defenders,” he added. Harry Maguire Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? Maguire is still the most expensive defender of all time, but according to our Player Valuation Model his current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) is only €11.1 million. A few stop-start seasons and an expiring contract have seen a dramatic fall in his value.

The England international was close to moving to West Ham last August, and interest will only grow in the summer when he will have just one year remaining on his contract. The defender's future will be just one of the many decisions United will have to make as they go through a crucial summer rebuild under the INEOS group. A new Sporting Director will likely arrive to oversee a major overhaul, but a strong showing at the Euros might also see Maguire extend his stay at Old Trafford. The stats: Why Maguire will continue to start for under Southgate The dynamics of international tournaments differ from club football. Players don’t train with each other every week, making it harder to build connections if you keep swapping them in and out. This means that we often see some interesting selections - Maguire being the prime example. The former Leicester man has played alongside John Stones in 16 of England’s 19 games in major tournaments. Their partnership has proven effective, with just three losses in these games.

Harry Maguire and John Stones are England's established centre-backs

“We’ve had so many games together, we’ve made a bond and a partnership together. We know what the other person is going to do and how we work best together. It clicks,” explained Stones. There is clearly an invaluable relationship here that the manager is not willing to risk upsetting. However, their partnership isn't solely about chemistry; it's also about complimenting each other's skill-sets. Stones offers intricate passing and ball progression through his carries, while Maguire defends the box superbly, is dominant in both ground and aerial duels and has excellent long passing range. Do any of England’s other options fare better than Maguire? Let’s look at how he compares to Konsa, Dunk, Branthwaite, Guehi and Tomori.

Based on metrics from this season on a 90-minute basis, Maguire wins more aerials and has more key passes, switches and blocks than all the above. He is also second behind Dunk for accurate long balls, progressive passes and progressive carrying distance. It seems that United’s number 5 has quietly gone about this business and is outranking some of his main competitors for a starting spot. Despite facing scrutiny before the 2022 World Cup, Maguire's performances silenced doubters and proved his worth. It seems history is repeating itself, and he is poised to once again do the same.