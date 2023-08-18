Sporting Life
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane scores on Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich cruise to 4-0 win at Werder Bremen

By Sporting Life
22:23 · FRI August 18, 2023

England captain Harry Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the reigning German champions won 4-0 at Werder Bremen.

Kane, who was handed his full debut for the Bavarians following his eve-of-season move from Tottenham, collected Alphonso Davies’ pass before tucking a low shot past goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka in the 74th minute.

His strike gave the reigning champions a 2-0 lead in their opening game of the Bundesliga campaign, with former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane putting the visitors ahead in the fourth minute, courtesy of a Kane assist.

Sane added his second before Mathys Tel, who came on in a triple change that saw Kane make way in the 84th minute, wrapped up a 4-0 win for Bayern.

FOOTBALL TIPS