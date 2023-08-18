Harry Kane scores on Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich cruise to 4-0 win at Werder Bremen

England captain Harry Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the reigning German champions won 4-0 at Werder Bremen.
Kane, who was handed his full debut for the Bavarians following his eve-of-season move from Tottenham, collected Alphonso Davies’ pass before tucking a low shot past goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka in the 74th minute.
His strike gave the reigning champions a 2-0 lead in their opening game of the Bundesliga campaign, with former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane putting the visitors ahead in the fourth minute, courtesy of a Kane assist.
Sane added his second before Mathys Tel, who came on in a triple change that saw Kane make way in the 84th minute, wrapped up a 4-0 win for Bayern.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.