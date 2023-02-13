Kane's Spurs contract expires in June 2024, with clubs expected to test chairman Daniel Levy's resilience this summer as his prized asset edges closer to potentially leaving on a free transfer.

The England captain played a vital role in Tottenham's fightback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Red Devils on Thursday.

United were backed in to 6/4 following the capitulation of Tottenham's season, when they tamely exited the Champions League, slumped out of top-four contention in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United.

Those odds have remained static since though, even following Ten Hag's remarks in response to the United fans chanting "Harry Kane we'll see you in June".

“Everyone knows. It's no secret we have a shortage of number nines,” he said.

“First we had the drop-out of Cristiano Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho weren't often available. Definitely in the front line we need players who strengthen the squad.

“We have players who can play in that nine role, but definitely we need some offensive players who will impact, quality players who improve the front line.”