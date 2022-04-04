Sporting Life
Brighton boss Graham Potter
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been discussing the 'shoot' shouts from the crowd

Graham Potter: Fans shouting shoot causing a challenge for Brighton players

By Tom Carnduff
10:00 · MON April 04, 2022

Brighton boss Graham Potter has revealed that crowd shouts of 'shoot' are creating a challenge for his players.

Albion have struggled in attack with just one goal coming from their last seven league outings. They've secured just one point over that period - that being the 0-0 draw with Norwich last time out.

Frustrations have grown among the Albion faithful as they have fallen down the Premier League table. A 2-0 win over Watford moved Brighton to 9th in early February - they now sit 13th.

Speaking after the game, Potter addressed the crowd reaction by saying: "The build-up suggests we’re getting there.

Brighton's shot map from the last seven Premier League games

"Of course, the longer you go, you can hear the crowd ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’ and that sometimes is a challenge for the players.

"Because sometimes there’s an opportunity to shoot - sometimes it’s a chance for the block and then the transition. And sometimes maybe one more pass gets you in a better position but, if you miss the pass, you should have shot."

Over their last seven games, Brighton's one goal has come from an xG tally of 9.40. Despite a goal difference of -12 over that period, their expected goal difference is a much lower -1.80.

Albion have averaged 14.14 shots per game across the last seven, although that is boosted by the 31 shots posted on Saturday.

