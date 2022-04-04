Albion have struggled in attack with just one goal coming from their last seven league outings. They've secured just one point over that period - that being the 0-0 draw with Norwich last time out.

Frustrations have grown among the Albion faithful as they have fallen down the Premier League table. A 2-0 win over Watford moved Brighton to 9th in early February - they now sit 13th.

Speaking after the game, Potter addressed the crowd reaction by saying: "The build-up suggests we’re getting there.