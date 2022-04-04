Brighton boss Graham Potter has revealed that crowd shouts of 'shoot' are creating a challenge for his players.
Albion have struggled in attack with just one goal coming from their last seven league outings. They've secured just one point over that period - that being the 0-0 draw with Norwich last time out.
Frustrations have grown among the Albion faithful as they have fallen down the Premier League table. A 2-0 win over Watford moved Brighton to 9th in early February - they now sit 13th.
Speaking after the game, Potter addressed the crowd reaction by saying: "The build-up suggests we’re getting there.
"Of course, the longer you go, you can hear the crowd ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’ and that sometimes is a challenge for the players.
"Because sometimes there’s an opportunity to shoot - sometimes it’s a chance for the block and then the transition. And sometimes maybe one more pass gets you in a better position but, if you miss the pass, you should have shot."
Over their last seven games, Brighton's one goal has come from an xG tally of 9.40. Despite a goal difference of -12 over that period, their expected goal difference is a much lower -1.80.
Albion have averaged 14.14 shots per game across the last seven, although that is boosted by the 31 shots posted on Saturday.