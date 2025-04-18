Good Friday EFL round up: Winners and losers as Burnley and Wycombe victorious

Championship
Winners
Burnley were one of the big winners at the top of the table, coming from behind to beat Watford 2-1.
The Hornets completely lost their head in the second half, with both Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe sent off for second bookings, and the Clarets held on to temporarily move top of the table.
More importantly ahead of a meeting with Sheffield United on Easter Monday, they put eight points between themselves and the Blades.
Bristol City and Coventry huge results on Friday, the former coming from behind to beat fourth-placed Sunderland 2-1, and the latter winning 2-0 at home to West Brom. Both stay in the top six.
At the bottom of the table, it was a massive early victory for Luton, who beat Derby 1-0 to move level on points with the Rams.
With just three games remaining, the Hatters remain in the bottom three on goal difference alone, but had Friday's game gone the other way, they would have been staring down the barrell.
Portsmouth moved themselves six clear of the drop with an emphatic 5-3 win over Norwich, and Stoke hit the 50-point marker with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Losers
That obviously means Derby are one of the big losers on Good Friday, with the Rams missing an opportunity to really put themselves in pole position to survive.
Sticking at the bottom, Plymouth's 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough leaves them three points from safety, while 20th placed Hull were beaten 1-0 at Swansea to leave them just two points above the drop.
West Brom's defeat to Coventry and Millwall's 4-1 loss at Blackburn leaves the pair with a mountain to climb if they are to finish in the top six, both now six points off the pace with just nine left to play for.
League One
Winners
It was a big day for Wycombe. They beat Bolton 2-0 on the road to move back up to second after Wrexham failed to beat Bristol Rovers. It means automatic promotion is back in their hands with three games to go.
Leyton Orient fought back from 3-1 down to beat Barnsley 4-3 and climb into the top six at Reading's expense, making them the other big winners from the top of the table on Good Friday.
At the bottom, Cambridge kept their slim survival chances alive with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield, though they remain five points from safety.
Losers
Wrexham were the big losers from the top of the standings, failing to beat fourth-bottom Bristol Rovers at home and hand the initiative to Wycombe.
Reading were beaten at home 2-0 by mid-table Lincoln to take their play-off hopes out their hands, the Royals now needing Orient to slip up.
At the bottom, Shrewsbury's relegation to League Two was confirmed with a 1-0 home defeat to Wigan.
League Two
Winners
Doncaster took advantage of yet more slips around them to move up to second in the table thanks to a 3-0 win at Tranmere. Rovers were the only team in the top 11 to win on Friday, as once again no-one in League Two seems to be able to put a run of wins together.
That is apart from Swindon, who thumped eighth-placed Grimsby 4-0 for a fourth straight success, putting themselves six points off the top six. They couldn't, could they?
Carlisle are another team on a run of wins, picking up their third in succession by beating leaders Port Vale 3-2. That win moved them to within four points of safety and really does mean the great escape is on.
Losers
Staying at the bottom, and Morecambe's 1-0 defeat at Bromley all-but confirms they will be playing the National League next season. They are now eight points from safety with just nine left to play for.
Tranmere's defeat to Doncaster leaves them within touching distance of relegation, though one more win could be enough to ensure survival.
Port Vale missed the chance to go four points clear at the top of the table and instead saw their gap to fourth cut to three points after losing at Carlisle, while Grimsby and Salford's defeats - the latter at home to Accrington - leave them needing help to finish in the top six.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.