Good Friday EFL round up: Winners and losers as Burnley and Wycombe victorious

Championship Winners Burnley were one of the big winners at the top of the table, coming from behind to beat Watford 2-1. The Hornets completely lost their head in the second half, with both Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe sent off for second bookings, and the Clarets held on to temporarily move top of the table.

More importantly ahead of a meeting with Sheffield United on Easter Monday, they put eight points between themselves and the Blades. Bristol City and Coventry huge results on Friday, the former coming from behind to beat fourth-placed Sunderland 2-1, and the latter winning 2-0 at home to West Brom. Both stay in the top six. At the bottom of the table, it was a massive early victory for Luton, who beat Derby 1-0 to move level on points with the Rams.

With just three games remaining, the Hatters remain in the bottom three on goal difference alone, but had Friday's game gone the other way, they would have been staring down the barrell. Portsmouth moved themselves six clear of the drop with an emphatic 5-3 win over Norwich, and Stoke hit the 50-point marker with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Losers That obviously means Derby are one of the big losers on Good Friday, with the Rams missing an opportunity to really put themselves in pole position to survive. Sticking at the bottom, Plymouth's 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough leaves them three points from safety, while 20th placed Hull were beaten 1-0 at Swansea to leave them just two points above the drop. West Brom's defeat to Coventry and Millwall's 4-1 loss at Blackburn leaves the pair with a mountain to climb if they are to finish in the top six, both now six points off the pace with just nine left to play for.

League One Winners It was a big day for Wycombe. They beat Bolton 2-0 on the road to move back up to second after Wrexham failed to beat Bristol Rovers. It means automatic promotion is back in their hands with three games to go.

League Two Winners Doncaster took advantage of yet more slips around them to move up to second in the table thanks to a 3-0 win at Tranmere. Rovers were the only team in the top 11 to win on Friday, as once again no-one in League Two seems to be able to put a run of wins together. That is apart from Swindon, who thumped eighth-placed Grimsby 4-0 for a fourth straight success, putting themselves six points off the top six. They couldn't, could they?