The club announced the stock, worth £137.12million, would be made available via the New York Stock Exchange.

A statement said the Premier League club “will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any… shares”.

The shares listed are in the names of directors Kevin Glazer and Edward Glazer and represent around eight per cent of the owning family’s combined ownership.

The announcement comes after another of the family, Avram Glazer, sold £70million of shares in March. United did not receive anything from that sale.