West Ham have announced the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo. But who is he and what will he bring to the Hammers? Edward Stratmann answers those questions.

Having previously drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Arsenal earlier in this transfer window, West Ham deserve tremendous credit for securing the services of exciting Italian centre forward Gianluca Scamacca.

With the Hammers desperate to bolster their striking ranks ahead of the new season, the gifted 23-year-old fits the bill perfectly courtesy of his well-rounded skill set and immense potential. Joining from Sassuolo in a reported £35.5 million deal represents great value for a player of his quality and age too, for Scamacca will be ready to hit the ground running after an initial period of adjustment. Due to him previously leaving AS Roma as a youngster for PSV Eindhoven back in 2015 before returning to Italy to stamp his mark with Sassuolo, Scamacca won't be fazed by moving abroad again, which should see him settle in quicker than most. Well-rounded Scamacca can hit the ground running Fresh off the back of a brilliant campaign in Italy, where he bagged 16 league goals in 36 matches, watching how the highly rated hitman fares will be fascinating, as he has so many of the desired attributes to be a success in the Premier League. “I brought him to Sassuolo when he was just a kid. For me he is a top striker, he is no less than Vlahovic,” said Guido Angelozzi, the former technical director of Sassuolo to Tuttomercatoweb. “He scored 16 goals in a short time; there are no other such strikers in Europe. He already left Italy once, going to Holland when he was very young, then we were good at Sassuolo in bringing him back to Italy. He will cost a lot. He will be the future centre forward of the national team.” A competent finisher who can find the back of the net in many ways and from a variety of situations, this is a key element of his game. Capable of beating keepers with superbly placed finishes, where he opens up his body expertly, instinctive close range efforts, powerful blasts, towering or glanced headers, smart free kicks and using his short backlift that sees him rifle off his shots rapidly, he doesn't hesitate if he gets a sight of goal.

Superb chest down and volleyed finish

Searing finish under pressure into the bottom corner

Wonderfully timed run and headed finish

Blessed with a cannon of a right foot and with a penchant for the spectacular, Scamacca backs himself to score from range and unlikely areas as well. Although this sees him bag some highlight reel screamers and acrobatic volleys, these efforts are often quite low percentage. But seeing how successfully he's been, the positives outweigh the negatives, for he can change a game in an instant with one of his moments of magic.

Sensational long range screamer into the top corner

Composed, clinical and instinctive, the way Scamacca coherently reads the play to be in the right place at the right time and picks up gaps in backlines enhances his worth, for he can punish defenders for making the smallest mistakes.

Excellent link man To continue on the theme of his technical qualities, his dribbling and passing add to his worth. Slick with his first touch and ball control, this gives him the platform to hold the ball up calmly, weave away from danger, outfox opponents 1v1 and draw opponents to then find a free man. Able to use all parts of his foot to get the ball under his spell, protect it from opponents and to wriggle away from danger, this amplifies the value of the quick thinking and fleet footed forward. Being so fast and agile, this ensures he can not only be effective in close quarters but also when stretching his legs on the counter, as he relishes every chance he gets to maraud up field with the ball at his feet. Handy at linking play with his tidy repertoire of one and two touch layoffs, backheels and flicks, this helps him knit together play and breathe life into attacks. While not a prolific creator of chances for colleagues, he's still shown on occasion that he can slide some handy through balls in behind and switch the play with aplomb to accompany his aforementioned short passing game.

Measured through ball in behind to set up the chance

Pinpoint through ball in behind

Also extremely intelligent with his movement and very awake to weaknesses in the opposition shape, Scamacca excels at exploiting openings both when coming short or running in behind. Assessing his surroundings soundly, this helps him gather the information he needs so he knows when the moment is right to drop deep or make a run towards goal. Be it targeting openings between the lines, peeling off the back shoulder of his marker to run in behind, attacking gaps between defenders, angling runs into the channels or venturing smartly into the box to be an option, he's a constant nuisance.

Smartly timed run in behind

Classy blindside run into the box and placed headerhind

Crafty run in behind between defenders

Dropping deep with his back to goal and opening a host of options

By constantly adjusting his runs and using subtle zig-zags and stop-gos, this adds to his capacity to gain separation from his trackers. Standing a huge 195cm, Scamacca's frame certainly holds him in good stead to be a fantastic target man and reference point, thus meaning he's not only a fine scoring outlet from crosses and set pieces but also to help his team win second balls following goal kicks or rushed clearances. Picking up the ball's flight path quickly and setting himself well despite often being under pressure, his aerial prowess is a massive weapon of his, and something David Moyes will be hoping to make the most of in so many areas of the game. Intimidating and often occupying multiple defenders, his presence frequently generates openings and disrupts opposition structures due to defenders needing extra help to manage him at times.

Dropping deep which draws two opponents before playing a flick on to the teammate in the freshly created space

Unpredictable, unorthodox and such a handful when on top of his game, it's easy to see why the Hammers were so keen to snap up the exceptional big man.

Scamacca more of a goal threat than Antonio Upon comparing him to Michail Antonio, West Ham's first choice striker, and Scamacca holds the ascendancy in many scoring metrics such as goals per 90, xG p90, shots p90, conversion rate and shots on target percentage.

Scamacca vs. Antonio Finishing Comparison

It must be said, though, that Antonio has the upper hand in regard to passing and assisting, which should allow Moyes the best of both worlds when deciding if to use one or the other or even both depending on the match.

Scamacca vs. Antonio Attacking Comparison

Meanwhile, in terms of his defensive output, Scamacca performs admirably here too, for he's a willing presser, enjoys getting stuck into his challenges and doesn't mind throwing his weight around to help his team. Working hard and smart for his team, this sees him curve his harrying to use his cover shadow to block passing lanes behind him and constantly switch between pressing central defenders, the goalkeeper, deep midfielders or pushing into wide areas.

Scamacca vs. Antonio Defensive Comparison

Still just 23 and with still plenty of scope for improvement and refinement in his game, all the signs are promising that he's destined for a bright future with the Hammers. "He can become a very high-level centre-forward," asserted former Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio. “He has the technique of a 1.75cm tall player and the physicality of a 1.95cm tall player, like him. And then he is complete: right foot, left, head, he attacks from deep, but also plays on the edge for his teammates.” Tattooed, tall and lean, it won't be hard to spot the unmistakable Scamacca, who's even been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But it'll be what he does out on the pitch that will make him truly memorable for the West Ham faithful, for the silky skilled colossus has got all the tools to be a real difference maker for Moyes' men and take the Premier League by storm.