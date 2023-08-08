Gianluca Scamacca: Atalanta sign West Ham striker

Gianluca Scamacca has joined Serie A club Atalanta for an undisclosed fee just a year after joining West Ham for £30m.
The Italy striker, 24, scored eight goals in 27 games following his move from Sassuolo.
But he only started 16 times during a season in which West Ham won the Europa Conference League.
