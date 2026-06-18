Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Felix Nmecha 2+ shots on target at 8/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Saturday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Germany avoided the trap which swallowed up some of the other 'bigger' nations at this World Cup. An opening day contest where they were heavily fancied delivered and did so in emphatic fashion - even if the minnows of Curacao enjoyed a brief moment where they drew themselves level. Seven goals from six different scorers began their tournament in the best possible fashion. It was a variety of positions too, from striker Kai Havertz to centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, with 7/2 anytime tip Felix Nmecha kicking things off after just six minutes. Côte d'Ivoire's tournament also began in winning fashion as Amad Diallo's 90th minute strike secured the three points against Ecuador. Even if they lose here, they're still in a strong position for qualification with Curacao up next. I don't hold a great deal of interest in the 8/15 price on success for Germany. They probably do win the game but I like Côte d'Ivoire's approach and they could catch their opponents out on the counter when they commit men forward in attack.

While not one to typically like to repeatedly back the same player (if you ignore all the times I went for Leon Goretzka in the glory years), the 8/1 on NMECHA 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is worth consideration here. He played the role we hoped in the win over Curacao. He found the net but came inches from adding a second minutes later - an outcome that would have also landed the 28/1 shot. Nmecha's a bigger price to score in this one which is expected given the jump in opponent quality. However, I'd prefer to tap into his shot volume. The Dortmund midfielder took a total of four shots in their opening game - no player on the pitch had more - with three of those on target.

That continues his trend of returning a high amount of shots when playing for his country. Nmecha had two shots in 45 minutes against Slovakia in qualifying and one in 36 minutes against Luxembourg. And then came the more regular starting role. He's clearly given the freedom to get forward and join the attack properly when the opportunity presents itself, while his clean striking technique allows him the confidence to try one from distance. Côte d'Ivoire are a nice side but they do concede shots. Germany's confidence, you imagine, is also sky-high following their showing in the opener. While we won't see a repeat scoreline, there's every chance of a repeat when it comes to Nmecha's output in attack.