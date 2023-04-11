Gent extended their unbeaten run to seven matches at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Royale Union.

They have won five of those seven games and come into the Europa Conference League clash with West Ham hoping that they can claim a first leg advantage before travelling to London.

Gent are likely going to have to cope with defending the edge of their box for large periods of this clash as the Irons come to town and may rely on causing damage on the break.

It’s a dangerous tactic but one they may be forced to implement and given in the Belgian First Division they’re conceding an average of nearly four corners per game, West Ham could rack up the corners.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side are used to seeing the lion's share of possession when taking to the turf at the Ghelamco Arena but they’ll need to be efficient when they do have the ball as they may be deprived of it throughout the course of this encounter.