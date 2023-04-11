West Ham continue their European journey with a tie against Belgian side Gent. George Gamble selects the best bet for the first leg.
1.5pts West Ham most corners at evens (Sky Bet)
Gent extended their unbeaten run to seven matches at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Royale Union.
They have won five of those seven games and come into the Europa Conference League clash with West Ham hoping that they can claim a first leg advantage before travelling to London.
Gent are likely going to have to cope with defending the edge of their box for large periods of this clash as the Irons come to town and may rely on causing damage on the break.
It’s a dangerous tactic but one they may be forced to implement and given in the Belgian First Division they’re conceding an average of nearly four corners per game, West Ham could rack up the corners.
Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side are used to seeing the lion's share of possession when taking to the turf at the Ghelamco Arena but they’ll need to be efficient when they do have the ball as they may be deprived of it throughout the course of this encounter.
West Ham claimed a vital victory that gave their Premier League survival hopes a boost as they took a 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The EPL now takes a backseat though as the Hammers look to maintain their 100% record in the ECL.
This competition has been a welcome distraction in what has been a tough season domestically and it could serve as another confidence booster ahead of the business end of the campaign.
The visitors are a physical outfit who boast plenty of height. They’re always a threat from set-pieces and they could see their fair share of them here given the majority of this match should be played in the Belgian sides' half.
With that in mind, WEST HAM to see the MOST CORNERS in this encounter makes plenty of appeal and the even money available.
Score prediction: Gent 0-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1420 BST (11/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.