Manchester United take on another Spanish side in the Europa League, this time Sevilla. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1.5pts Manchester United win to nil at 13/10 (BetVictor, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United have been excellent since losing to Newcastle, beating a game Brentford side 1-0 before dominating Everton at the weekend. Those two wins moved them three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and while the pressure will remain in the Premier League, that position does free them up to continue to take the Europa League seriously. That's what they have done so far, getting past Barcelona and Real Betis, and they now face another Spanish side that just so happens to be the most successful team in Europa League history. Sevilla have won this title six times, with all of those successes coming in the last 17 years. Incredible.

Fortunately for United though, this Sevilla side are nowhere near past levels, currently finding themselves in a La Liga relegation battle. They are on their third manager of the season, with José Luis Mendilibar in the hot seat after the sackings of Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli. Mendilibar has overseen a win and a draw thus far but Sevilla have struggled to create chances, racking up a combined 2.29 xGF in two matches against fellow relegation candidates. That could be a problem against a much better side - especially away from home. United are missing Marcus Rashford for this game, but welcome back Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, with Luke Shaw also possibly returning. Despite their top scorer being out, United should still have enough quality in forward areas to cause problems for their visitors, and MANCHESTER UNITED WIN TO NIL looks a cracking bet at 13/10. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United win to nil with Sky Bet United have kept five clean sheets in their last seven league games, winning to nil four times, while in the Europa League they also beat Real Sociedad and Real Betis in that fashion. Casemiro's return only increases my fancy of a United clean sheet too.