Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
gareth bale wales

Gareth Bale: Wales legend retires with immediate effect

By Sporting Life
16:17 · MON January 09, 2023

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from club and international football with immediate effect.

One of the most successful British footballers in history, the 33-year-old won 16 trophies, including five Champions League titles, in nine seasons at Real Madrid.

Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, leading the country to their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup by reaching Euro 2016, where they made an unlikely run to the semi-finals.

The Dragons then backed that up with a last-16 appearance at Euro 2020 and qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bale announced his decision via an Instagram post: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Gareth Bale's career

The 33-year-old added: “From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.

“To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.

“To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS