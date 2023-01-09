One of the most successful British footballers in history, the 33-year-old won 16 trophies, including five Champions League titles, in nine seasons at Real Madrid.

Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, leading the country to their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup by reaching Euro 2016, where they made an unlikely run to the semi-finals.

The Dragons then backed that up with a last-16 appearance at Euro 2020 and qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bale announced his decision via an Instagram post: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”