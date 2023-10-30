Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton builds an XI of the stand-out players from this weekend's action, naming an EFL Team of the Week and picking out a Sporting Life star performer.

Gab Sutton is a football expert who specialises in the Sky Bet EFL.

GK: Arthur Okonkwo - Wrexham Wrexham’s defensive struggles had undermined their early season form, but since Arthur Okonkwo came into the side, it’s three clean sheets in seven as opposed to two in the previous nine. Highly rated at Arsenal, the loanee flourished at Crewe last season, and is out to further his potential at the Racecourse, and after six saves that helped the Red Dragons on their way to a 2-0 victory at Notts County in a key promotion clash, he could become one of the stars of the season.

RB: Sean Long - Cheltenham

You’d have got Long odds on a brace for Sean on Saturday, with Cheltenham’s right wing-back having scored five times for the Robins in the previous 158 league appearances, but it was his day in Burslem. Tough, driven, and committed, Long’s character has never been in question. And, with Luciano D’Auria Henry, Liam Smith, Josh Williams and George Lloyd all either injured, not up to scratch, out-of-favour or needed elsewhere, Long is very much needed in Town’s attempt at a resurgence under Darrell Clarke, who has begun with seven points from his first five games.

CB: Ryan Bennett - Cambridge Cambridge are hoping to re-stabilize in midtable this season after last year’s flirtation with the drop, and Ryan Bennett will be key to their efforts. The experienced centre-back has been vital to the U’s strong defensive record, with just 15 goals conceded in as many games, and was imperious in Saturday’s win over Carlisle, with his composure in possession contributed to the only goal of the game.

CB: Connor Hall - Colchester In an otherwise youthful side, the experienced professionals naturally come under more scrutiny, and that’s been the case with Connor Hall, who hasn’t yet been able to recapture his outstanding form in the second half of last season, after joining from Port Vale in January. Hall, though, provided the answer to his critics on Saturday, starring in the 1-0 victory at Accrington Stanley.

LB: Josh Tymon - Swansea

Swansea began 2023-24 without a recognised left-back, and a quirk of the make-up of their youth squads was that they didn’t even have a natural option in the Under-21s or Under-18s. Michael Duff had to make do with Josh Key as an inverted option in that position at the start of the campaign, while Josh Ginnelly and others also filled in, until Josh Tymon, and Kristian Pedersen, signed on deadline day. Tymon has made a big difference, producing some all-action performances that have already made him a hit with the Jack Army, and Saturday’s 1-0 win at Blackburn was arguably his best showing yet.

RCM: Baba Adeeko - Wigan Some feared the risk of burn-out for Adeeko this season. The 20-year-old has gone from one substitute EFL Cup appearance in 2022-23 (no loan move), to starting the fourth-most league games for Wigan so far in 2023-24, whilst playing regularly for Ireland Under-21s. Nonetheless, the midfielder’s work ethic has been sublime in the circumstances, and he’s always been so assured in possession that allows him to make great decisions. January reinforcements will be welcomed, to give Adeeko a breather when he needs one, but after his stellar performance in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury, it’s no immediate concern.

CM: Antoni Sarcevic - Stockport

A delicate finish at the end of a lung-busting run from Antoni Sarcevic… 👌



They’re Stockport County - they win every week. ✅



(Credit - @clare_jeffs) #StockportCounty #EFL pic.twitter.com/J3xNDUnFi9 — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) October 29, 2023

The blueprint that has won Stockport 10 consecutive league games has been being rock solid, aggressive and well-drilled against the ball, and having match-winners like Isaac Olaofe and Louie Barry (though he’s now injured) at the sharp end. Nonetheless, key to County’s game has been Antoni Sarcevic, who leads the press and sets the tone for everyone else; he’s also capable of moments of quality, including a cool finish on the counter-attack in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Tranmere that kept the Hatters five points clear at the top. The midfielder is something of a League Two specialist, having achieved success at this level with Fleetwood, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton, and could be set to master the fourth tier for a fourth time.

LCM: Joe Ralls - Cardiff In his 13-year senior career, Cardiff is the only club Joe Ralls has played for permanently, and over his 340 appearances he’s become quite the leader. The tenacious midfielder gives the Bluebirds everything in each game, keeps them ticking over, and does a lot of the dirty work that can go unnoticed. In Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City, Ralls bossed the Severnside Derby by completing 92% of his passes, winning two headers, and getting a first half assist for Perry Ng thanks to a pin-point corner.

RF: Dan James – Leeds 🌟

The quartet of Dan James, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter has been a deadly one for Leeds, arguably the strongest attacking combination in the Championship – any one of them could get into our XI most weeks. This time, it’s James getting the nod for his brace in Saturday’s 4-1 thumping of Huddersfield, producing two ruthlessly firm finishes from Summerville’s counter-attacking runs. The wide forward used his speed to petrify the opposing defence, he was part of the Whites’ passing moves, and did his fair share defensively.

CF: Michael Mellon - Morecambe Derek Adams disciple Jordan Slew gets a special mention for a stunning performance in Morecambe’s 4-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon, but we simply couldn’t leave the hat-trick hero out of this XI. Michael Mellon showed clever movement and a calm head to round Alex Bass for his first, held his nerve from the spot for his second, and a real presence of mind to take a touch for the third, after the ball rebounded to him, before firing home. The 19-year-old might still be developing physically, but his stint in League One in the second half of last season really helped him get to know what to expect, and this season the Burnley loanee come alive. After taking his seasonal tally to nine, Mellon will have caught the eye of Vincent Kompany, and Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke.

LF: Jaden Philogene - Hull

This solo run and finish from Jaden Philogene 🤤👏 pic.twitter.com/SW7wMGbOK9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 28, 2023

In Hull’s 1-0 win over Preston North End Jaden Philogene proved the difference – and who knows what sort of a difference those type of wins can make between them finishing seventh and sixth this season. After a quiet loan at Stoke in the second half of 2021-22, Philogene impressed at Cardiff last season, so for the Tigers to get him permanently from Aston Villa the following summer was a real statement of intent. On Saturday, the England Under-21s star completed seven dribbles, made two tackles and took six shots, including a stunning winner: he beat Brad Potts and Jordan Storey all ends up to race into the box before wrong footing Liam Lindsay, then switched to his left foot to dig out a fine strike into the far corner.