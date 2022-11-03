Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano suffers Achilles injury

By Sporting Life
14:20 · THU November 03, 2022

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering from a ruptured Achilles in training.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Marco Silva’s Fulham side this season, playing 12 times so far in all competitions.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations in the first part of the season, and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, above Liverpool and just two points behind Chelsea.

However, the Cottagers will be without Kebano for a number of months, the club said in a statement, with the player due to undergo specialist consultation.

“Everyone at Fulham will be supporting Neeskens throughout his rehabilitation process, and we all wish him a speedy and successful recovery,” Fulham said.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS