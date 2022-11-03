The 30-year-old has been a key part of Marco Silva’s Fulham side this season, playing 12 times so far in all competitions.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations in the first part of the season, and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, above Liverpool and just two points behind Chelsea.

However, the Cottagers will be without Kebano for a number of months, the club said in a statement, with the player due to undergo specialist consultation.

“Everyone at Fulham will be supporting Neeskens throughout his rehabilitation process, and we all wish him a speedy and successful recovery,” Fulham said.