Fulham proved rampant in the second period, as relegation-threatened Reading collapsed, with further goals from Wilson, Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic again.

The west London side took a 13th-minute lead through Harry Wilson and stretched it on the brink of half-time with an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

👈 Reading 0-7 Fulham xG: 0.20-5.00 👉 Blackburn 0-7 Fulham xG: 0.27-2.58 Turns out there is a ‘good’ way to lose 7-0 at home. pic.twitter.com/QjAkdQ9rNd

The visitors had not won in five league matches, though four had been draws, and had slipped from top spot in the Championship to third behind Bournemouth and Blackburn, who are unbeaten since losing 7-0 to the Cottagers on November 3.

Victory moved them back into second place and an automatic promotion slot.

Although they were deservedly thumped, Reading did have a spectacular brace of efforts from former England striker Andy Carroll disallowed – one an overhead kick, the other a left-footed 20-yard volley.

Both were thundered home past Rodak but, on each occasion, the former England forward was adjudged offside.