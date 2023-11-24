Fulham vs Wolves Monday Night Football betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Nelson Semedo to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
This might have looked like a possible match-up between serious relegation candidates in the run up to the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Now, you would be fairly confident that neither will go down considering the level of some teams below them in the table, making it a rather underwhelming offering of Monday Night Football.
Underwhelming might be a bit harsh on my part, to be honest. The stakes of the game might be a little lower than expected, but Wolves are very entertaining under Gary O'Neil, beating some good sides already this season, and Fulham perform much better at home than they do away.
It makes the general markets quite avoidable in this one.
Delving into the cards market instead makes sense, with a particular match-up catching my eye.
Willian is Fulham's most dangerous attacking player, leading the team by some margin in shot-creating actions (27) despite not taking many set-pieces. Most of his creativity comes from outstanding dribbling skills, attempting the most take-ons at Fulham this season.
That makes NELSON SEMEDO of interest TO BE SHOWN A CARD, especially at a price of 3/1.
Semedo has been ill-disciplined for a while now, collecting 11 yellows last season and already receiving four bookings early in this campaign. Only 10 players have committed more fouls than Semedo in the Premier League this term, too.
Willian should get plenty of opportunities to put the Portuguese right-back under pressure, so the fact that there are many Wolves' players shorter than Semedo to be carded seems off.
The case for Semedo to be carded has been made above, but there is value in this being an open, entertaining game, too.
Wolves are happy to get forward in numbers and Fulham have the impetus of pleasing the Craven Cottage fans in a 'winnable' game at home.
Expect shots and goals in this.
Joao Palhinha will serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards for Fulham. Issa Diop is sidelined with a foot injury, while Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz are also ruled out.
Wolves' Mario Lemina is fit despite suffering from an ankle injury while playing for Gabon, while Craig Dawson is suspended. Pedro Neto is progressing well after a hamstring injury but will not return in time.
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Wilson, Reed, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.
Wolves: Sa; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Wilson, Reed, Pereira, Willian; Hee-Chan, Bellegarde, Cunha.
Odds correct at 1150 GMT (25/11/23)
