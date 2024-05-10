Sporting Life
Man City

Fulham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:21 · FRI May 10, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Manchester City 2+ first half goals at 13/8 (Betfair, bet365)

BuildABet @ 25/1

  • Manchester City to score 4+ goals
  • Phil Foden to score a brace
  • Joao Palhinha to be carded

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 11/1 | Draw 6/1 | Away 1/5

Manchester City have a chance to move two points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The Cityzens kick off the top flight action this weekend, the Gunners do not play until Sunday and Pep Guardiola’s side play their all important game in-hand on Tuesday.

Frustratingly for Arsenal, their title fate ultimately falls into the hands of their rivals Tottenham’s. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side must put their trust in Fulham.

Although the Cottages beat Arsenal when they met in West London, the likelihood of another scalp from the hosts looks unlikely.

Marco Silva’s side have little to play for. I am not saying they are on the beach but match prep for this fixture did include kite flying for three of their big hitters.

Form aside, this goes a long way to explaining why the hosts are more than twice the price they went off at against Liverpool and Arsenal at home.

What are the best bets?

The question is, what is the best way to get Pep Guardiola’s men onside? Their recent performances would suggest a fast start can be expected.

Man City have scored 11 goals in their last three league games, seven of which have come in the first half.

Start strong and put the game to bed appears to be Pep’s mantra so the 13/8 about MANCHESTER CITY 2+ FIRST HALF GOALS looks a nice way into this clash in the big smoke.

Team news

Fulham’s only injury doubt is Harrison Reed, assuming the Englishman will not be risked Sasa Lukic should slot alongside Joao Palhinha in central midfield meaning Silva names the same XI that drew 0-0 with Brentford.

Pep Guardiola celebrates Man City treble

Manchester City have a clean bill of health with no absentees. Like his opposite number, this could mean Pep names an unchanged side from the one that beat Wolves 5-1, however, second guessing the Man City manager is an impossible task.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwoki, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Match facts

  • Fulham have won just one of their 15 Premier League home games against Manchester City (D5 L9), beating them 2-1 in November 2005 under Chris Coleman.
  • Manchester City have won their last 15 meetings with Fulham in all competitions – it’s the joint-longest winning run any team has had against another in competitive English football history, with the Citizens also having 15-game runs against Bournemouth and Watford.
  • Man City have scored in all 15 of their Premier League away games against Fulham – it’s the joint-most a team has faced another on the road with a 100% scoring record in the competition, along with Manchester United at Middlesbrough.
  • Fulham have won just one of their last seven Premier League games (D3 L3), while they’re winless in each of their last three at Craven Cottage (D1 L2).
  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games (W16 D4). They’ve won each of their last six in a row, netting 4+ goals on five occasions in that run.
  • Away from home, Manchester City face four shots more per game (10.1) than they do in home Premier League games this season (6.1). Only four teams have a bigger such difference in the competition this term. However, the Citizens also have the highest shots-per-game average away from home (17.8) this term.
  • Erling Haaland has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Fulham, netting a hat-trick in Man City’s 5-1 win in the reverse fixture this season. He’s netted a penalty in all three games, with no player ever scoring from the spot in four consecutive Premier League appearances against a specific opponent.
  • Man City’s Erling Haaland has been involved in 11 goals in 11 Premier League games in London, scoring nine and assisting two. He’s only failed to score or assist a goal in three of his 11 matches in the capital so far.
  • Rodri hasn’t lost any of the last 47 Premier League games in which he’s featured for Manchester City; only three players have ever had a longer unbeaten run in the competition’s history – Sol Campbell (56 from Nov 2002 to Oct 2004), Kolo Touré (48 from May 2003 to Oct 2004) and Thierry Henry (48 from May 2003 to Oct 2004).
  • Rodri has assisted six goals in his last eight Premier League games for Man City. He’s assisted twice in a match on two occasions in this run (v Man Utd and Wolves), having not assisted multiple goals in any of his first 161 appearances in the competition.

Odds correct at 1500 BST (10/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

