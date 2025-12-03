Fulham vs Crystal Palace predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Fulham (Draw No Bet) at 20/23 (Boylesports) 1pt Eddie Nketiah to be shown a card at 4/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

This fixture really stretches the definition of Super Sunday. Now very much in the belly of the beast as non-stop football continues unabated until mid-January, and having been treated to Chelsea against Arsenal a week ago, we can't have it all. There's been a full midweek Premier League schedule prior to this weekend's action and a Champions League midweek follows, so it only makes sense that a less blockbuster encounter takes the primetime slot. That's not to say this won't be entertaining. Not if Fulham have their way.

The Cottagers were part of the most madcap top-flight match of the season on Tuesday, trailing Manchester City 5-1 shortly after half-time only to roar back with three goals of their own and spend the final 15 minutes pushing for an equaliser. While Marco Silva's men pushed Pep Guardiola's side close, it was ultimately a 19th straight win for City over Fulham. It was, though, just a second defeat at Craven Cottage this season for the home side, with Arsenal the only other team to leave west London with three points. Sunderland, Wolves, Brentford and Leeds all beaten. Manchester United drawn with.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are in something of a sticky situation. This is their 23rd match of the season and fifth in just 16 days since the last international break. It gets worse too, with Palace's Carabao Cup and Conference League commitments meaning that by the time they walk out for the FA Cup third round on the weekend of January 10, they will have played 15 games in 50 days. FULHAM, meanwhile, not only go into this fixture considerably fresher in the long-term, they have had an extra 24 hours' recovery time and also have a week's rest until they play again. Two defeats for Palace in the Conference League group stage means Oliver Glasner cannot afford to field a second XI away to Shelbourne on Thursday, so it is very possible he will have to rotate for this match, making a home win that bit more likely. Despite this pile-up, and the Austrian coach's public criticism of the club's transfer policy, Palace have battled gamely - W5 D2 L5 in their last 12. But there were signs of legginess in their midweek win at Burnley, with Glasner's side having just four shots across the 90 minutes. The top price of 13/8 about a Fulham victory just isn't quite there for me though, instead I'll take the hosts DRAW NO BET at 20/23 for the added insurance of a returned stake should there be a share of the points.