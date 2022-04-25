Fulham host Nottingham Forest in a big game at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship 1pt Nottingham Forest/Draw double chance v Fulham at 21/20 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fulham have already secured their return to the Premier League and Nottingham Forest will be hoping to join them following their remarkable run of form since Steve Cooper's arrival at the club. When Cooper took over, Forest were bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table with four points from their first eight games. Now, with 42 games behind them, they have a huge 73 points, sit fourth and five points behind automatic promotion. The top-two is still a possibility but they will likely have to settle for the play-offs. While Fulham have the title on their mind, we can't write off Forest given their remarkable turnaround from the early season disaster.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Fulham 17/20 | Draw 11/4 | Nottingham Forest 3/1

Forest were beaten away at Luton on Easter Friday but that was something of a rarity. In four away games against those currently in the top-seven, that 1-0 defeat to the Hatters was the only time they've left empty-handed. A questionable offside decision also denied them a way back into the contest. Elsewhere, they've won 2-0 at Huddersfield, 1-0 at Millwall and picked up a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. Interestingly, Fulham have failed to win any of their three games against those currently in the top-six. They drew 1-1 with Bournemouth and were beaten by one-goal margins against both Huddersfield and Sheffield United. At a price of 21/20, it's worth a play on the DOUBLE CHANCE IN FOREST'S FAVOUR. It's a tough contest, of course, but Forest still have plenty to play for at this point in the campaign. CLICK HERE to back Nottingham Forest/Draw with Sky Bet For Fulham, two of their last five home games have ended in defeat - those being against Coventry and the Terriers.

The above graph shows the level of improvement that Forest have seen since Cooper was appointed. Orange is bad and blue is good - the depth of the blue on the right shows the high percentage of quality chances created to conceded. They'll have a tough job keeping this Fulham side out - especially Aleksandar Mitrović who is even money to net anytime - but they have enough about them to respond themselves. With even money and above available with most bookmakers, FOREST OR DRAW looks the bet for a huge game in England's second tier on Tuesday night.

Fulham v Nottingham Forest best bets and score prediction 1pt Nottingham Forest/Draw double chance v Fulham at 21/20 (Betway) Score prediction: Fulham 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 0950 BST (25/04/22)