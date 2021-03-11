Premier League betting tips: Fulham v Manchester City best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Fulham v Manchester City 1pt Tosin Adarabioyo to have 1 or more shots on target at 7/1 (Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pts Tosin Adarabioyo to score anytime at 35/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fulham play host to Manchester City at Craven Cottage, looking to build on their outstanding win against Liverpool last Sunday. They continued their positive form at Anfield, and have another opportunity to spring a surprise and exert pressure on their relegation rivals. Scott Parker has turned the tide having looked likely for the drop a couple of months ago, losing just one of their last seven Premier League fixtures.

Fulham's last 10 Premier League matches

City back to winning ways Champions-elect Manchester City responded to their derby defeat with a thumping 5-2 win over Southampton in midweek, extending their lead at the top to 14 points. Pep Guardiola's side will be fancied to stretch their lead further after this match-up, but Fulham have proven to be a difficult to face recently. After looking supreme for the majority of the season, City's defence showed some vulnerability against the Saints, notably from set-pieces. Fulham's impressive young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is more than capable of causing problems in dead-ball situations. Adarabioyo has taken 17 shots on goal in 24 games, most of which have been with his head. His total of 2.24 expected goals (xG) is a solid amount for a defender, proving he can get himself scoring chances. As a result, ADARABIOYO TO HAVE 1 OR MORE SHOTS ON TARGET at 7/1 and ADARABIOYO TO SCORE ANYTIME at 35/1 are too big, with both looking solid value bets. Click here to back Tosin Adarabioyo to have 1 or more shots on target with Sky Bet

What is Expected Goals (xG)? Expected Goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected Goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected Goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Although the City train keeps chugging, it wouldn't be a huge shock if this game was tighter than the match odds suggest. I'm backing Fulham to cause a top team trouble for the second successive weekend.

