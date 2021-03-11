Premier League betting tips: Fulham v Manchester City best bets and preview

1pt Tosin Adarabioyo to have 1 or more shots on target at 7/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)
0.5pts Tosin Adarabioyo to score anytime at 35/1 (Paddy Power)
Fulham play host to Manchester City at Craven Cottage, looking to build on their outstanding win against Liverpool last Sunday.
They continued their positive form at Anfield, and have another opportunity to spring a surprise and exert pressure on their relegation rivals.
Scott Parker has turned the tide having looked likely for the drop a couple of months ago, losing just one of their last seven Premier League fixtures.
Champions-elect Manchester City responded to their derby defeat with a thumping 5-2 win over Southampton in midweek, extending their lead at the top to 14 points.
Pep Guardiola's side will be fancied to stretch their lead further after this match-up, but Fulham have proven to be a difficult to face recently.
After looking supreme for the majority of the season, City's defence showed some vulnerability against the Saints, notably from set-pieces.
Fulham's impressive young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is more than capable of causing problems in dead-ball situations. Adarabioyo has taken 17 shots on goal in 24 games, most of which have been with his head.
His total of 2.24 expected goals (xG) is a solid amount for a defender, proving he can get himself scoring chances. As a result, ADARABIOYO TO HAVE 1 OR MORE SHOTS ON TARGET at 7/1 and ADARABIOYO TO SCORE ANYTIME at 35/1 are too big, with both looking solid value bets.
Although the City train keeps chugging, it wouldn't be a huge shock if this game was tighter than the match odds suggest. I'm backing Fulham to cause a top team trouble for the second successive weekend.
Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1530 GMT on 11/03/21
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.