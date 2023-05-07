Leicester know how important a victory would be as they go to Fulham on Monday. Tom Carnduff picks out a best bet.

A top half finish would represent a superb return to the Premier League for Fulham, but the pressure is firmly on Leicester here as they battle to avoid the drop. The Foxes have seen the desired upturn in results following Dean Smith's arrival at the club, and victory would put them in a position of likely needing one more win from their final three to stay up. This is a Fulham side who have a great home record against those currently not in the top six though. They've lost just one of their 11 games against those sitting seventh or below.

So while the emphasis is on the visitors to get a positive result, it's tricky to get involved in the outright market given the record of the opposition. Instead, targeting individual players is the route to go down and the 11/8 price on TIMOTHY CASTAGNE TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS provides appeal. The full-back got his first goal of the campaign away at Wolves, and he has seen his attacking output increase in recent weeks. This would have been a winning selection on multiple occasions. While not posting a shot in the last two outings, Castagne had an effort in six of the seven Premier League games prior. He also played every minute across that run. The result for this non-televised clash is a tricky one to call, making CASTAGNE the best bet on Monday afternoon.

Fulham v Leicester best bets and score prediction 1pt Timothy Castagne to have 1+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Fulham 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (07/05/23)