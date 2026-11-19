Football betting tips: EFL 2pts Davis Keillor-Dunn to score anytime at 15/8 (Best Price) 0.5pt Keillor-Dunn to score 2+ goals at 12/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Keillor-Dunn to score 3+ goals at 66/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Keillor-Dunn to score anytime and to be carded at 20/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Keillor-Dunn to score 2+ goals and to be carded at 85/1 (Best Price) 2pts Luca Connell to be carded at 2/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Connell and Jaden Heskey card double at 9/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Connell, Heskey and Di'Shon Bernard card treble at 25/1 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

A South Yorkshire derby in League One kicks off the weekend's action and it should be a cracker. This will be the first meeting between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday since the 2023 third-tier play-off final. One where Reds midfielder Adam Phillips was shown a questionable 49th-minute red card, team-mate Luca Connell missed a sitter at the death and the Owls went up thanks to Josh Windass’ goal in the 122nd minute. Barnsley head into this clash 23rd in the table, level on points with bottom club Bromley, and winless across their last nine in the league (L7) having lost to fellow strugglers Wigan last weekend. Defensive mistakes continue to scupper their chances. Only two sides have conceded more than their 24 goals and they haven’t kept a clean sheet across their last 17 games in all competitions, with all bar three of their opponents netting at least two against them. This will be music to the ears of the visitors' frontman, a player Barnsley are all too familiar with.

Davis Keillor-Dunn at former club Barnsley

DAVIS KEILLOR-DUNN returns to Oakwell for the first time since leaving for Wrexham in January. Having scored 22 times at Mansfield in League Two, the Reds snaffled him up ahead of the 24/25 season. He then scored 31 league goals across a season and a half before jumping up to the Championship. Things didn’t exactly work out for Keillor-Dunn - he didn’t start a single league game - and now he’s back in the third tier with Wednesday. At the prices available he looks a bet TO SCORE ANYTIME, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS.

This is a derby, neither of these clubs particularly like each other, then you throw in this tasty little bit of narrative to proceedings and it should help create a cauldron of noise. In the last two league meetings between these sides there were 14 cards flashed, eight of which came at Oakwell. Naturally, the player card market is worth a look and given the above, I think it is worth backing KEILLOR-DUNN TO SCORE ANYTIME AND TO BE CARDED at 20s. While we’re at it, the 85/1 available for him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS AND TO BE CARDED also appeals. For the hosts LUCA CONNELL appeals TO BE CARDED as well. Barnsley’s lynchpin was cautioned in both league meetings in the 22/23 campaign and has picked up 44Y and 3R cards across five league seasons, hitting double figures on three occasions.

He could be opposing JADEN HESKEY in the middle of the park and the Owls midfielder has picked up three cards in twice as many league starts since returning to Hillsborough. Heskey doesn’t mind getting stuck in. The Manchester City loanee picked up five bookings in 20 appearances for the Owls last season and got 11 in his last three seasons at youth level. At 9/1 backing him in a CARD DOUBLE with Connell appeals. It’ll also be worth considering Reyes Cleary’s direct opponent. Barnsley’s left winger has drawn 1.4 fouls per game with four of his direct opponents getting cautions across his 11 starts on either wing. On Friday DI’SHON BERNARD should be the man tasked with trying to keep a lid on Cleary. Bernard should be the right centre-back in an Owls back-three but is a great bet TO BE CARDED in his own right. Last season he picked up 9Y and 2R cards and the season before he was carded 10 times. Alongside Connell and Heskey, Bernard completes a CARD TREBLE.