Free football betting tips: Weekend Best Bets video for Premier League & FA Cup

By Sporting Life
15:34 · FRI March 18, 2022

Dom Newton hosts as Joe Townsend and Tom Carnduff preview the weekend's football, picking out their best bets in the Premier League and FA Cup quarter-finals, as well as selecting a weekend nap.

In the Premier League they focus on the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, which sees Aston Villa face an improving Arsenal, and the Super Sunday meeting between Tottenham and West Ham before turning their attention to the FA Cup quarter-finals and finally picking out a weekend nap - on ANY league.

Football Best Bets: Premier League & FA Cup

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

