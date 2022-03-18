Sunday sees a big game in the race for Europe, with Tottenham and West Ham doing battle. Jake Osgathorpe, who is +23.7pts in profit in the Premier League this season, previews the game.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/8 (Sky General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This is a big game for both teams in their bid to qualify for the Champions League, and even the Europa League, given the competitive nature of the top flight this term. Tottenham and West Ham are level on 48 points, though the Hammers have played a game more, meaning they are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and two behind fifth placed Manchester United. Wolves are a further two points back, meaning its five teams trying to fit into three places to qualify for Europe's top two competitions.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Tottenham 7/10 | Draw 29/10 | West Ham 18/5

This game has a massive bearing on both teams chances, with defeat for West Ham reducing their chances of top four and top six by 2% and 10% respectively, while a loss for Spurs would see their chances decrease by 7% and 15% respectively. On the flip side, victory for either would see their chances for top four increase by 5% (Spurs) and 10% (West Ham), so there is plenty on the line for both.

Who prevails though? Well Spurs look most likely given their home performances under Antonio Conte and the fact West Ham played 120 minutes in their Europa League clash with Sevilla on Thursday. Spurs come into this game on the back of a good display at Brighton, and will make a welcome return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they have excelled under Conte. Tottenham have averaged 2.26 xGF and 1.17 xGA per home game since the Italian took over, with that process the fifth-best in that time. They have definitely saved their best for their home fans, and a tired West Ham, who haven't travelled overly well of late, could give Spurs a great opportunity to win.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Hammers will undoubtedly be drained after their midweek exploits, and while they have lost just five away games this season, all five have come against teams currently in the top eight (Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Wolves). In general their xG process on the road this term hasn't been top four or top six worthy, posting a negative process (1.45 xGF, 1.65 xGA per away game), which means they get out-created on a game-by-game basis on their travels. All of this makes me want to get Spurs on side, and so TOTTENHAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals at a decent price. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Hammers have been a high-scoring team to follow in general this season, but things have tightened up a bit of late, with five of their last seven league games going under 2.5 goals, four of those contests seeing just the one goal. Both Europa League ties went under the 2.5 line too, so it would appear that David Moyes has reigned his side in a little. So in a game where they are likely to be out-created but not blown away, a home win coupled with an unders goal bet looks the smart play.

Tottenham v West Ham best bets and score prediction 1pt Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/8 (Sky General) Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (18/03/22)