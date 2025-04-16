Menu icon
Ange Postecoglou

Frankfurt vs Tottenham tips, best bets, Europa League preview and BuildABet

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Wed April 16, 2025 · 24 min ago

Football betting tips: Europa League

1.5pts Frankfurt to win at 7/5 (William Hill)

*all bets in 90 minutes

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-acca-affiliate?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FBACCA&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL

BuildABet @ 13/1

  • Frankfurt to win
  • Hugo Ekitike to score anytime
  • Lucas Bergvall to be carded

Click here to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 3

Agg: 1-1

Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/4

This is it then. Time for Spurs to put on their big boy pants.

Their season, and more than likely Ange Postecoglou's job, hinges on this competition. Get eliminated, and it's one of the worst seasons from a Spurs team in since the early naughties.

Not since 2003/04 have Tottenham finished 14th or below in the top flight, while the only time since then that they finished in the bottom half was the season they last won a trophy (2007/08).

Ange Postecoglou with his Tottenham players

Fail to win the Europa League and it's a travesty of a campaign, and that kind of pressure is where Spurs have historically thrived.

Lol. Only kidding.

Frankfurt are a very good side and are well on track for a top four finish in the Bundesliga, so have a lot less pressure on them than their opponents.

The first leg was a poor game all around, with the two teams combining for just 14 shots and 1.30 xG,

What are the best bets?

I don't think we need to overcomplicate things here.

Tottenham are terrible travellers and FRANKFURT are excellent at home, so we should back the HOME WIN in this second leg.

Spurs have lost 13 of their last 20 away games in all competitions, winning just five of those - two of those victories have come against bottom three Premier League teams.

Eintracht have won 14 of their 21 at home this season, losing just three, with Deutsche Bank Park being a fortress.

Throw in the pressure that Spurs are playing under, and the 7/5 looks very backable.

frankfurt

Confidence could be key in this second leg. We have one team used to winning nearly every week, playing well, against another team who's wins have been few and far between this term.

And, while I've spoke a lot about win-loss records, the data backs up the fact that Frankfurt are a legitimately good team.

This season in the Bundesliga they sit third for expected points, only marginally behind Bayer Leverkusen, and third for expected goal difference.

Team news

Frankfurt are healthier having welcomed back Can Uzun and Elye Wahi, but the remain without Ansgar Knauff.

The German side rested starters at the weekend, and could field the same XI that started in London.

Kulusevski

Son Heung-min is touch and go for this clash but is expected to feature, as is Dejan Kulusevski, who returned from a lengthy injury lay-off at the weekend.

The Swede could come into the line-up at the expense of Brennan Johnson.

Predicted line-up

Frankfurt: Kaua Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Theate; Shkiri, Larsson; Brown, Gotze, Bahoya; Ekitike

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Odds correct at 1200 BST (16/04/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

