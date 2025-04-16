Frankfurt vs Tottenham tips, best bets, Europa League preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 13/1 Frankfurt to win

This is it then. Time for Spurs to put on their big boy pants. Their season, and more than likely Ange Postecoglou's job, hinges on this competition. Get eliminated, and it's one of the worst seasons from a Spurs team in since the early naughties. Not since 2003/04 have Tottenham finished 14th or below in the top flight, while the only time since then that they finished in the bottom half was the season they last won a trophy (2007/08).

Fail to win the Europa League and it's a travesty of a campaign, and that kind of pressure is where Spurs have historically thrived. Lol. Only kidding. Frankfurt are a very good side and are well on track for a top four finish in the Bundesliga, so have a lot less pressure on them than their opponents. The first leg was a poor game all around, with the two teams combining for just 14 shots and 1.30 xG,

What are the best bets? I don't think we need to overcomplicate things here. Tottenham are terrible travellers and FRANKFURT are excellent at home, so we should back the HOME WIN in this second leg. CLICK HERE to back Frankfurt to win with Sky Bet Spurs have lost 13 of their last 20 away games in all competitions, winning just five of those - two of those victories have come against bottom three Premier League teams. Eintracht have won 14 of their 21 at home this season, losing just three, with Deutsche Bank Park being a fortress. Throw in the pressure that Spurs are playing under, and the 7/5 looks very backable.

Confidence could be key in this second leg. We have one team used to winning nearly every week, playing well, against another team who's wins have been few and far between this term. And, while I've spoke a lot about win-loss records, the data backs up the fact that Frankfurt are a legitimately good team. This season in the Bundesliga they sit third for expected points, only marginally behind Bayer Leverkusen, and third for expected goal difference.

Team news Frankfurt are healthier having welcomed back Can Uzun and Elye Wahi, but the remain without Ansgar Knauff. The German side rested starters at the weekend, and could field the same XI that started in London.

Son Heung-min is touch and go for this clash but is expected to feature, as is Dejan Kulusevski, who returned from a lengthy injury lay-off at the weekend. The Swede could come into the line-up at the expense of Brennan Johnson.