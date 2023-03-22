France host the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 1.5pts Kylian Mbappé to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill)

France play for the first time since their devastating defeat in the World Cup final, losing out on penalties to Argentina after clawing themselves back into the game. Of course, it was Kylian Mbappé who inspired the French comeback, bagging a hat-trick and, in turn, the Golden Boot in the loss. Mbappé has dominated the headlines in France this week, too, named as the new captain of his country, succeeding Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who retired from international football in January.

Perhaps Didier Deschamps' nomination will ruffle some feathers in the French camp, but it's difficult to imagine Mbappé not performing well with his new role, or adding to his 36 goals in 66 caps. Indeed, KYLIAN MBAPPE TO SCORE ANYTIME would be the perfect start to his captaincy and looks a little big at odds of 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Kylian Mbappé to score anytime with Sky Bet Backing Mbappé to score a goal doesn't really need much explanation but he's been in excellent form for PSG this season, scoring 26 goals from 18.89 expected goals (xG) across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Visiting the Stade de France will be far from easy for a Netherlands side that are starting a new era under Ronald Koeman. He replaces Louis van Gaal after a fairly successful World Cup run. They do look a little vulnerable from a defensive perspective, however, and France may well have the most talent on the planet. The Netherlands are often involved in entertaining games in qualifying campaigns, too, unafraid to open up against most teams. Mbappé can take full advantage of the space afforded.

France v Netherlands best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Kylian Mbappé to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Score prediction: France 3-1 Netherlands (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (22/03/23)