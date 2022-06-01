Holders France begin the defence of their UEFA Nations League crown with a home game against Denmark. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

The worries about team selection that usual apply to many nations perhaps don't apply to these two teams. France often have the strongest squad in the world in regard to international football, whereas Denmark, who possess less talent, have decent depth in most areas.

That makes the task of finding a best bet for this game slightly easier in the circumstances, with both Didier Deschamps and Kasper Hjulmand remaining coy on team news. France obviously take the Nations League seriously, winning the previous edition by beating Spain in last year's final, and it should pay to back the hosts to start their defence with a solid victory. They've been very impressive since the disappointing departure from Euro 2020, barely putting a foot wrong in the World Cup qualifying campaign. Deschamps' side conceded just three goals in that eight-game group stage, displaying the defensive outlook that defines his time in charge, albeit very successful.

France rarely thrash teams of good quality, however, so Denmark won't be blown out at the Stade de France. In fact, the Danes haven't been beaten in 90 minutes in their last 20 matches. Back the home to end that run here, though, with three goals or fewer in the fixture.

