Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of France v Denmark, including best bets and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of France v Denmark, including best bets and score prediction

France v Denmark tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:18 · WED June 01, 2022

Holders France begin the defence of their UEFA Nations League crown with a home game against Denmark. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1pt France to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The worries about team selection that usual apply to many nations perhaps don't apply to these two teams.

France often have the strongest squad in the world in regard to international football, whereas Denmark, who possess less talent, have decent depth in most areas.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV Channel: BoxNation

France 8/13 | Draw 13/5 | Denmark 17/4

That makes the task of finding a best bet for this game slightly easier in the circumstances, with both Didier Deschamps and Kasper Hjulmand remaining coy on team news.

France obviously take the Nations League seriously, winning the previous edition by beating Spain in last year's final, and it should pay to back the hosts to start their defence with a solid victory.

Indeed, FRANCE TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH appeals at an improved price of 6/5.

They've been very impressive since the disappointing departure from Euro 2020, barely putting a foot wrong in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Deschamps' side conceded just three goals in that eight-game group stage, displaying the defensive outlook that defines his time in charge, albeit very successful.

Download the Sporting Life app now

France rarely thrash teams of good quality, however, so Denmark won't be blown out at the Stade de France.

In fact, the Danes haven't been beaten in 90 minutes in their last 20 matches. Back the home to end that run here, though, with three goals or fewer in the fixture.

France v Denmark best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt France to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: France 2-0 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1700 BST (01/06/22)

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview with best bets for Belgium v Netherlands in the Nations League

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS