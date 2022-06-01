Belgium have home advantage and are made the favourites as expected for this one but odds-against prices shows that the bookmakers aren't truly sure. This has the feel of a game where both managers will likely be happy enough with a draw.

Belgium secured 4th place in the last Nations League tournament - Italy and Spain finishing above them as France emerged as winners - while the visitors are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Euros campaign with Louis van Gaal now back at the helm again.

A great game to kick off the latest round of Nations League fixtures, Belgium welcome rivals the Netherlands with both sides eager to kick their campaign off with a victory.

It's one of those games that is tricky to call - as seems to be the case whenever two international heavyweights come up against one another. You could make a strong case for either side winning.

However, a look around the markets shows that value is on offer elsewhere and my eye was immediately caught by the even money available on VIRGIL VAN DIJK TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS.

That's just a shot, it doesn't even have to be on target. The centre-back has provided an attacking threat throughout the season with Liverpool and the same applied when on World Cup qualification duty with his country.

He featured in six of their nine games and posted at least a shot in four of those. A goal came from four shots when they comfortably beat Gibraltar 6-0 in October.

Given what van Dijk brings in an attacking sense, backing him at even money to have a shot in this one looks like great value, even if the Netherlands don't match Liverpool in terms of corner count.

Any effort towards goal will do to settle the bet as a winner. At the odds available, it's definitely worth a play.