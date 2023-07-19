Sporting Life
Oriol Romeu has joined Barcelona

Former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu joins Barcelona

By Sporting Life
11:13 · WED July 19, 2023

Barcelona have re-signed former Chelsea and Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu and inserted a €400million (£347m) release clause into his contract.

Romeu, 31, came through Barca’s famed academy but made only one league outing for the Catalan club before he joined Chelsea in 2011.

Now, 12 years later, Barcelona have announced the midfielder’s return to the Nou Camp on a three-year deal after one season with fellow LaLiga side Girona.

Born in Catalonia, Romeu had a spell in Espanyol’s academy before he joined Barca’s youth team and was given his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2011.

A move to Chelsea followed months later but it was at Southampton where he established himself as a Premier League regular, making 256 appearances during a seven-year stay at the St Mary’s until he left in 2022.

Romeu was a regular for Girona last season and will now ply his trade at Barcelona again under old team-mate Xavi.

