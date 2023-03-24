Sky Bet League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday head to basement boys Forest Green on Sunday. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.

Sunday will see Sheffield Wednesday play at the New Lawn for the first time in their 156-year history. The Owls will be hoping to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Tuesday. It was their first loss in 23 league games, coupled with a Plymouth victory which meant Darren Moore's side slipped to second in the table, two points behind the Pilgrims, though Wednesday have two games in hand. The Owls will be keen to put an end their winless run of two games and a visit to basement boys Forest Green provides the perfect opportunity. Saturdays hosts were thumped 5-0 at Hillsborough, their largest defeat of the season.

Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Forest Green 13/2 | Draw 16/5 | Sheffield Wednesday 2/5

The Green have only won five league games all campaign, none of which have come this calendar year, form that has seen them to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of 23rd and 13 points off safety. Duncan Ferguson has had little impact, his nine game stint only yielding two points. While points have been of a premium, cards certainly have not. The Green are averaging over two per game under 'Big Dunc', winning the card count in 78% of the matches he has overseen. This has been the case all season long. Only two third tier clubs have accumulated more cards than Forest Green’s tally of 86 this season. Wednesday are at the other end of the scale, ranking amongst the bottom 25% for fewest cards received.

The Green picked up three cards to the Owls' one in the reverse and I expect a similar split here, touting FOREST GREEN MOST BOOKING POINTS. CLICK HERE to back Forest Green most booking points with Sky Bet Although 27 League One players have scored more goals than LEE GREGORY this campaign, no one in the division can trump his xG per 90 average of 0.48. The frontman scored twice at Oakwell in midweek, tripling his tally over his last two starts, and this purple patch looks destined to continue as he pits his wits against the league's leakiest defence. The Green have only kept two domestic clean sheets all season, shipping 71 goals in total. Gregory already has a goal against Sunday’s opponents, and at 6/4 he is a worthy punt to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Lee Gregory anytime goalscorer with Sky Bet

