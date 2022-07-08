Will highly-fancied France start their Euro 2022 campaign with a bang as they take on Italy on Sunday at the New York Stadium in Rotherham? Joe Rindl has the preview an best bet.
1pt France to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 28/10 (Boylesports)
World number three France are genuine favourites to lift a maiden UEFA European Women's Championship title and are odds-on to beat Italy in their opening match in Group D.
While two-time runners-up Italy have more than twice as many wins when the pair have gone head-to-head, they haven’t beaten France since October 2000.
Italian supporters will be dreaming of going one better than their runners-up finishes against Germany and Norway in 1993 and 1997. Although recent tournament experience is against them. Their team has failed to get out of the group in three of the past five Euros.
France have reached the quarter-final stage in each of their past three appearances and their 1/25 odds of making it out of the groups suggest it would be a real shock if they were to stumble at this early stage.
France’s team is stacked with talent. They qualified for the Euros without conceding a single goal and scored 44 times across eight matches.
Their team is built around star player Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The forward scored 46 goals in 44 games for Paris St-Germain last season as PSG raced to the French title.
Italy are not to be underestimated. They held tournament favourites Spain to a 1-1 draw in their final warm-up match on July 1.
But they just don’t have the same level of firepower as their opponents. This will be a case of Italy good, France great.
FRANCE TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 28/10 with Boylesports is my value bet.
Score prediction: France 3-1 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct 1000 BST (08/07/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.