World number three France are genuine favourites to lift a maiden UEFA European Women's Championship title and are odds-on to beat Italy in their opening match in Group D.

While two-time runners-up Italy have more than twice as many wins when the pair have gone head-to-head, they haven’t beaten France since October 2000.

Italian supporters will be dreaming of going one better than their runners-up finishes against Germany and Norway in 1993 and 1997. Although recent tournament experience is against them. Their team has failed to get out of the group in three of the past five Euros.

France have reached the quarter-final stage in each of their past three appearances and their 1/25 odds of making it out of the groups suggest it would be a real shock if they were to stumble at this early stage.