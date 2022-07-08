Belgium are appearing at the UEFA European Women’s Championship for only the second time. In 2017 they were narrowly beaten by the Netherlands and Denmark in the groups before surprising Norway with a 2-0 win.

With Italy and France awaiting in Group D, they will need to get off to a strong start in this tournament against an Iceland side sitting just two places above them in the world rankings.

Iceland finished second in their qualifying group, reaching the finals as one of the best runners-up. It will be their fourth consecutive appearance at the Euros as they hope to match and even better their 2013 run in which they reached the quarter-final.

They go into the tournament with confidence having won all but two of their qualification matches, drawing at home and losing away to highly-fancied Sweden.