Belgium are taking on Iceland at Academy Stadium in Manchester on Sunday in what's set to be an intriguing opener in Group D.
1pt Both teams to score 'No' at 11/10 (Betvictor)
Belgium are appearing at the UEFA European Women’s Championship for only the second time. In 2017 they were narrowly beaten by the Netherlands and Denmark in the groups before surprising Norway with a 2-0 win.
With Italy and France awaiting in Group D, they will need to get off to a strong start in this tournament against an Iceland side sitting just two places above them in the world rankings.
Iceland finished second in their qualifying group, reaching the finals as one of the best runners-up. It will be their fourth consecutive appearance at the Euros as they hope to match and even better their 2013 run in which they reached the quarter-final.
They go into the tournament with confidence having won all but two of their qualification matches, drawing at home and losing away to highly-fancied Sweden.
Belgium were also good value in qualifying, winning all but one of their matches. Both sides were regular goal scorers but were usually a tier above their opponents.
With this in mind I feel as if these two will cancel each other out with the prospect of matches against France and Italy to come.
Belgium have conceded more than one goal in only three of their last 20 Euros qualifying and finals matches.
Iceland meanwhile have failed to score in six of their last nine European Championship matches. They have not scored more than one goal in any of their previous 10 games in tournament football at the Euros.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ with Bet Victor at 11/10 looks a solid bet with the unders market presenting little value.
Score prediction: Belgium 0-0 Iceland (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 0800 BST (08/07/22)
