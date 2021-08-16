Sporting Life
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea feature in a Boxing day edition of Beat The Market
Football tips: Premier League Boxing day best bets, Aston Villa v Chelsea

By Jake Pearson
12:44 · FRI December 24, 2021

Jake Pearson's profitable Beat the Market column returns to preview the Boxing day action, attempting to identify early value in the upcoming Premier League matches.

  Beat the Market tipping record: 30.5 points staked | +37.61 points returned

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Aston Villa and Chelsea to DRAW at 3/1 (bet365)

Wolves P-P Watford

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Two sides in contrasting form meet as Aston Villa host Chelsea on Boxing day.

Steven Gerrard’s appointment has certainly had an immediate effect on Villa, both in terms of performances and in terms of results.

The former Liverpool midfielder has taken nine points from a possible 15 since his appointment, with his only defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool, and both of those came by a single goal margin.

The Villains have scored nine goals across Gerrard’s six matches in the dugout, but crucially have conceded just five, the same amount Villa conceded in Dean Smith’s last two fixtures in charge.

Their expected goals against (xGA) figures have seen a dramatic improvement since Gerrard’s appointment also, allowing 1.24 xGA per game as opposed the 1.66 xGA they were allowing under Smith.

Removing the games against Manchester City and Liverpool as well, and that figure drops to just 0.79 xGA per game.

That will give them hope against a Chelsea side who have scored just once in their last two matches and failed to rack up more than 1.0 xGF for the fifth time this season against Wolves last time out – for context, City have gone below 1.0 xGF just once this term, while Liverpool are yet to create fewer than 1.0 xGF in a game.

Chelsea’s issues are well-documented, not just their recent dip in form, but also the fact that their squad has been severely affected by covid.

With a midweek cup tie away to Brentford yet another unwanted hindrance for Thomas Tuchel’s side, taking on the Blues does appeal.

Villa have had their own attacking issues of late however, and are likely to sit in and frustrate Chelsea, something we have seen Everton and Wolves do to good effect recently.

With Chelsea’s thinning squad and a packed fixture list, taking the 3/1 on offer about the DRAW makes appeal in this match.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

