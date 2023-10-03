Sporting Life
Wednesday best bets - Celtic

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Wednesday 04/10/2023

By Sporting Life
18:18 · TUE October 03, 2023

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets

2pts Under 1.5 Lazio Goals vs Celtic at 8/11 (BoyleSports)

Celtic vs Lazio

Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)

Lazio's goalkeeper goal that rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Atlético Madrid was perhaps the highlight of Matchday 1, but Ivan Provedel's header did punctuate an issue the Italian side are suffering from in the early parts of the campaign.

They've struggled to create meaningful chances in Serie A this season, scoring just seven goals in seven league games and averaging 0.96 expected goals (xG) for per game.

Lazio shot map | Serie A 2023/24

With that in mind, the 8/11 available for UNDER 1.5 LAZIO GOALS looks a solid bet.

Travelling in the Champions League is never easy, and although Celtic play in a much weaker league, the hosts have conceded just four times across their seven Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park will undoubtedly be bouncing and I fancy Lazio will find it difficult to reach two goals in such an environment given their current struggles.

Odds correct at 1645 BST (03/10/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS