Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two 16/04/24

By James Cantrill
16:46 · TUE April 16, 2024

2pts Portsmouth to beat Barnsley at 5/6 (General)

2pts Alassana Jatta to score anytime in Notts County vs Stockport at 3/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)

1pt Adam Armstrong to score anytime in Southampton vs Preston at 11/10 (Boylesports)

0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves in Notts County vs Stockport at 19/2 (Unibet)

Southampton vs Preston

Four points from the last 12 on offer has left the play-offs out of reach for Preston, although it is technically still possible.

Whilst North End’s season is drifting towards obscurity, Southampton harbour hopes of finishing in the automatic spots.

While the front three have been faltering, Saints have snuck up on them, moving to within six points of Leeds with two games in hand.

Russell Martin’s side are heavy favourites to win on Tuesday, but their top goalscorer is odds-against TO SCORE ANYTIME.

ADAM ARMSTRONG has scored 20 goals in the Championship this season, second in the standings, and I fancy him to add to that tally here.

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Portsmouth's John Mousinho
In League One, PORTSMOUTH are nine points above Bolton in third with a slightly better goal difference. Although promotion seems inevitable, it can become a reality at Fratton Park on Tuesday if the hosts avoid defeat.

John Mousinho’s side face Barnsley, the second best travelling side in the division. The Reds form has flatlined recently though with only one win in their last six leaving Neil Collins side resigned to the play-offs.

Pompey are generally priced around 5/6 TO WIN and secure a Championship return in style, and that price looks big.

Notts County vs Stockport

Notts County’s strategy this term has been bold.

No side in Sky Bet League Two has scored more goals than them (86) and no side has conceded more (80). In fact, no side in the Football League has scored more goals, only Sheffield United (84) and Rotherham (85) have conceded more.

Notts County

There have been at least three goals scored in 10 of their last 11 games and with their season petering out, this clash with Stockport could see plenty.

Three points for the visitors secures them the title and with County already promoted, Dave Challinor could loosen the shackles here.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES is the bet, it has already clicked in four of the hosts games this year.

Jatta

As I expect goals, I think the goalscorer market is also worth dipping into and it is the price of the hosts frontman that immediately stands out.

ALASSANA JATTA has quickly adapted to the English game. He made his first appearances for Notts County at the end of February and in 514 minutes of English Football League action, he has netted five times.

With a goals per 90 average of 0.88, the 3/1 available for him TO SCORE ANYTIME is obviously too large.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

