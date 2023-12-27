Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two on Friday 29/12/23

Football betting tips: Friday best bets 2pts Southampton to win to nil vs Plymouth at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Ali Al-Hamadi to score anytime in AFC Wimbledon vs Colchester at 11/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill) 1pt Bristol City to beat Birmingham at 17/10 (General) 1pt Cheltenham to beat Reading at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Crysencio Summerville to score anytime in West Brom vs Leeds at 14/5 (Unibet) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southampton vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Away 7/1 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) SOUTHAMPTON have shown incredible versatility during their 16-game unbeaten run in the Championship. Five of the 11 victories have come by a two or more goal margin but they have also clinched points with injury time winners (twice). In their last two games at St Mary’s, nine goals have been scored and you would have to go back to the middle of November, six hours of football ago, to when they last conceded a goal. At tasty odds, siding with the hosts TO WIN TO NIL certainly appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Southampton to win to nil with Sky Bet Russell Martin’s side's hot streak has almost forced them into the automatic promotion race. Victory against Plymouth on Friday evening could put them within two points of Ipswich. The visitors await their first away win, taking five points from a possible 36 and failing to score five of their 12 games on the road.

Birmingham vs Bristol City Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Home 13/8 | Draw 23/10 | Away 13/8 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) When Birmingham made the decision to sack John Eustace - his final game was a 3-1 win over West Brom - they were 6th in the Sky Bet Championship table with 18 points. After the recent 3-1 loss to Stoke on Boxing Day, the Blues sit 19th with just 27 points - Wayne Rooney has gained nine points in his 13 matches at the helm. Since Rooney's arrival, Birmingham have picked up the fewest points in the entire division. They've gone from a rate of 1.64 points per game under Eustace to 0.69 points per game with Rooney. You can get 17/10 on a BRISTOL CITY WIN here, which is value worth taking. CLICK HERE to back Bristol City to win with Sky Bet Liam Manning's side have won their last three games, which includes a 4-1 thrashing away at Watford last time out.

Cheltenham vs Reading Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Home 13/8 | Draw 9/4 | Away 8/5 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) When Darrell Clarke took the Cheltenham job, they were bottom of the Sky Bet League One table with one points and no goals scored after eight games. With 22 games on the board, they've scored 15, secured 19 points, and find themselves sat just three points off safety. Since Clarke's arrival, Cheltenham sit 12th in that table - an even goal difference and 18 points gained. At 13/8, a CHELTENHAM WIN provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Cheltenham to win with Sky Bet Recent home results highlight their improvement following the managerial change. They've drawn with Derby and Wigan, while securing wins over Cambridge, Oxford and Shrewsbury. Despite Reading's surprise point at Peterborough last time out, they remain the worst away side in England's third tier.

AFC Wimbledon vs Colchester Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Home 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 9/2 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) AFC Wimbledon’s Boxing Day defeat to Sutton came as a surprise to many - a result that seemed to bust plenty of accumulators. A home contest with Colchester gives them the perfect opportunity to bounce back. Another poor traveller but the Dons know they have to be better at home. Instead of take the short price on a Wimbledon victory, the 11/8 on ALI AL-HAMADI TO SCORE ANYTIME provides big appeal. CLICK HERE to back Ali Al-Hamadi to score anytime with Sky Bet The forward has 14 goals in 26 games across all competitions this season, with five in his last six in the league.

Only Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff has seen better quality chances come his way this season, as highlighted in the underlying numbers. Al-Hamadi will be a name of interest in January, and he can continue his fine goalscoring form on Friday night.

West Brom vs Leeds Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 21/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 6/5 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) In a stacked Leeds attack it is CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE that has emerged as their creator-in-chief.

The attacker has had a direct hand in 17 goals this term (11 goals, 6 assists), four more than any other player at Elland Road. It is the Dutchman's price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Crysencio Summerville to score anytime with Sky Bet West Brom have only lost twice at the Hawthorns this campaign and are shipping less than a goal a game but the visitors are one of the most dangerous sides in the division. Summerville has scored four in his last five and with a goals per 90 average of 0.63, there is certainly some juice in his price to find the net in the Black Country.