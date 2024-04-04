Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, League One, League Two 06/04/24

Luton vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/4 | Draw 29/10 | Away 17/20 Tom Carnduff Luton's fight for survival continues by welcoming a Bournemouth side whose good form has fired them into contention for a top-half finish. The Cherries are unbeaten in their last five - four of which have been wins - and confidence will be high for another victory here.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

I'm going to back a bet I've liked the look of in the past few games at Kenilworth Road and it largely comes down to game state. You can get 5/2 on BOURNEMOUTH 3+ FIRST-HALF CORNERS & LUTON 3+ SECOND-HALF CORNERS, which looks appealing considering how the Hatters' home performances have gone. CLICK HERE to bet on Luton vs Bournemouth with Sky Bet Luton have taken at least three or more second-half corners in ten of their 15 home league games this season and that's not a surprise considering how often they concede the first goal. The opposition have scored the first goal in ten of those 15, meaning that Rob Edwards' side are often chasing their way back into the contest. That, naturally, leads to corners. Bournemouth's style has led to them taking the fourth-highest amount of corners in the Premier League and we can expect an aggressive start from Andoni Iraola's men. Odds correct at 1050 BST (05/04/24)

Exeter vs Stevenage Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 12/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 11/10 Jake Osgathorpe Exeter's inability to defend set-pieces nearly landed us a 25/1 shot on Easter Monday, boy that would've been nice. The Grecians rank as the worst team in the third tier when it comes to xGA from set-pieces, so we backed Cheltenham defender Lewis Freestone to find the net and he came very close, a set-play header from five yards out with an xG value of 0.16. In that game alone Cheltenham, who rank sixth in Sky Bet League One for xG created from set-pieces, managed to rack up 11 shots worth 1.30 xGF from dead-ball situations, so just imagine the joy the third best set-piece team Stevenage will have on Saturday.

When you think Stevenage and set-pieces, one man immediately springs to mind - CARL PIERGIANNI. The centre-back has had 57 shots, an average of 1.51 per 90, and scored four times this season, so should get at least a couple of opportunities against his fragile Grecian defence. CLICK HERE to back Carl Piergianni to score anytime with Sky Bet His price of 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large. Odds correct at 1500 BST (04/04/24)

Barrow vs Swindon Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 15/4 James Cantrill BARROW will still be harbouring hopes of an unlikely automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two. Of the top five in contention, Sky Bet have them priced the longest (15/8) despite sitting six points off the pace with two games in hand on the side ahead of them.