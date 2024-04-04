Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, League One, League Two 06/04/24

3pts Barrow to beat Swindon at 8/11 (BetVictor)
1pt Carl Piergianni to score anytime in Exeter vs Stevenage at 10/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Bournemouth 3+ first-half corners & Luton 3+ second-half corners at 5/2 (bet365)
Luton's fight for survival continues by welcoming a Bournemouth side whose good form has fired them into contention for a top-half finish.
The Cherries are unbeaten in their last five - four of which have been wins - and confidence will be high for another victory here.
I'm going to back a bet I've liked the look of in the past few games at Kenilworth Road and it largely comes down to game state.
You can get 5/2 on BOURNEMOUTH 3+ FIRST-HALF CORNERS & LUTON 3+ SECOND-HALF CORNERS, which looks appealing considering how the Hatters' home performances have gone.
Luton have taken at least three or more second-half corners in ten of their 15 home league games this season and that's not a surprise considering how often they concede the first goal.
The opposition have scored the first goal in ten of those 15, meaning that Rob Edwards' side are often chasing their way back into the contest. That, naturally, leads to corners.
Bournemouth's style has led to them taking the fourth-highest amount of corners in the Premier League and we can expect an aggressive start from Andoni Iraola's men.
Odds correct at 1050 BST (05/04/24)
Exeter's inability to defend set-pieces nearly landed us a 25/1 shot on Easter Monday, boy that would've been nice. The Grecians rank as the worst team in the third tier when it comes to xGA from set-pieces, so we backed Cheltenham defender Lewis Freestone to find the net and he came very close, a set-play header from five yards out with an xG value of 0.16.
In that game alone Cheltenham, who rank sixth in Sky Bet League One for xG created from set-pieces, managed to rack up 11 shots worth 1.30 xGF from dead-ball situations, so just imagine the joy the third best set-piece team Stevenage will have on Saturday.
When you think Stevenage and set-pieces, one man immediately springs to mind - CARL PIERGIANNI.
The centre-back has had 57 shots, an average of 1.51 per 90, and scored four times this season, so should get at least a couple of opportunities against his fragile Grecian defence.
His price of 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (04/04/24)
BARROW will still be harbouring hopes of an unlikely automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two.
Of the top five in contention, Sky Bet have them priced the longest (15/8) despite sitting six points off the pace with two games in hand on the side ahead of them.
Although the Bluebirds lost to Morecambe on Monday in their first defeat in seven games, they should get back to winning ways at Holker Street on Saturday.
This is because Swindon are the visitors, the worst away side in the entire football league.
The Robins have two away wins to their name this term and with nothing to play for backing Barrow TO WIN appeals.
Odds correct at 1330 BST (05/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.