Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League for Wednesday 27/12/23

Chelsea v Palace Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/1 Even before he scored a late consolation goal at Wolves on Christmas Eve, the introduction of fit-again CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU from the bench twice in a week will have given Chelsea hope that he could be the man to ignite what has so far been a bitterly disappointing campaign; the Blues have been waiting an age for their £52m signing to recover from his pre-season knee injury. While a period of transition was to be expected following a mad £1bn spending spree during Todd Boehly's short chairmanship, to be sitting 10th in the table on Christmas Day, 12 points adrift of the top five, was certainly not what Mauricio Pochettino would have been hoping for after 18 league matches as Chelsea boss.

While it may seem on the face of it to be knee jerk to back Nkunku following his goal from the bench at Molineux, this was a selection that had piqued my interest long prior to the ball hitting the back of the net. The France international, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer, scored 58 goals for club and country across the previous two campaigns, and Chelsea have been in dire need of him all season. Their chief problem has been in the final third of the pitch, with the Blues finding the net just 29 times from an expected goals total of 37.66 this term, making them the fourth-most productive team in the division on that metric. NKUNKU will get plenty of chances against a Crystal Palace side whose only clean sheet in their past 10 fixtures came against Burnley, with the opposition scoring at least twice in seven of those matches and 19 goals conceded in total. CLICK HERE to back Christopher Nkunku to score anytime with Sky Bet

Brentford v Wolves Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Home 19/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/10