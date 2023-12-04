Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League for Wednesday 06/12/23

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 2pts Over 2.5 goals & BTTS in Brighton vs Brentford at 5/6 (General) 1.5pts Fulham to beat N Forest at 21/20 (BetUK) 1pt Oliver Norwood to be carded in Sheff Utd vs Liverpool at 23/5 (Unibet) 1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime in Palace vs Bournemouth at 13/5 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Brighton vs Brentford Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Home 10/11 | Draw 14/5 | Away 11/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Goals are inevitable when Brighton are involved. Only four sides have found the net more times then the Seagulls this season (30) and only three sides have conceded more times then their tally of 26. Remarkable considering they are 8th in the table.

At a shade of even money, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has to be the bet here. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet Brentford are not the most obliging when it comes to goals, the last time these sides met at the Amex the honours were shared in a six goal thriller. Odds correct 1740 GMT (04/12/23)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Home 5/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/5 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) After a shaky start to the campaign, Bournemouth are finally starting to gain points. Across their last five games, the Cherries have won three and drawn one - their only defeat came away at Manchester City. Understandable. DOMINIC SOLANKE has scored three across his last three games, making his 13/5 price for a GOAL ANYTIME here particularly appealing. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet With Bournemouth now adapting to Andoni Iraola's preferred style of play, Solanke has been benefitting. His seven goals across 14 games puts him on a really strong pace.

They've failed to score a spot kick either, meaning that every chance/goal so far have been from non-penalty situations. Bournemouth's underlying numbers away from home are decent enough, with the expected goals (xG) totals bettering Everton, Fulham and even Manchester United for games on the road. Solanke should get chances to strike, and his current form gives us confidence that he will take it. Odds correct 1640 GMT (04/12/23)

Fulham vs N Forest Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Home evs | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/4 Jake Osgathorpe ( @JAKEOZZ ) Fulham impressed at Anfield, and while it did end in defeat, it was another performance that showed improvement in attack, an area of struggle for most the season. Their recent results may look poor, four defeats in six, but all of those defeats have come against teams in the top seven, with their win in that time against a bottom 12 opponent.

In fact, their home form has followed that same pattern, with their three wins all against teams in and around them and their three defeats against teams 11th and above. Performances in those three victories have been impressive too, creating plenty of chances in all three, and given visitors Nottingham Forest are on a torrid run of form (one win in 10) and sit 15th in the table, this looks like another great opportunity for FULHAM TO WIN and move further away from any danger. CLICK HERE to back Fulham to win with Sky Bet Steve Cooper is a man under pressure at Forest, and they are one of the worst travelling sides in the Premier League. Since promotion they have a W2 D6 L18 record away from home, averaging 0.87 xGF and 1.91 xGA per game, so could suffer another defeat on Wednesday. Odds correct 1000 GMT (05/12/23)

Sheffield United v Liverpool Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Home 14/1 | Draw 13/2 | Away 1/6 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) A visit from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool isn't quite what you need when you're rock bottom of the Premier League on the back of a 5-0 hammering at one of your relegation that has worsened your goal difference to an abysmal -28 after 14 games. But such is life for Sheffield United in what is proving to be a wretched return to the top flight for the Blades. The danger here from a punting perspective is to overreact to their defeat at Burnley. Yes, this could be another thrashing but Liverpool have been hit-and-miss on the road this season while the Blades have kept defeats down to one goal against Spurs and both Manchester clubs. There's some sense in leaving the result aside as a consequence given the short prices around anything Liverpool-related and instead backing the very generous 23/5 on offer for OLIVER NORWOOD TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK here to back Norwood to be shown a card with Sky Bet The 32-year-old midfielder has been cautioned four times, averages 2.5 tackles per game and has given away eight fouls in his past seven games, perhaps as frustration builds up at what is turning into a catastrophic campaign.

Appointed official Simon Hooper has handed out a whopping 60 yellows and three reds in just 12 games this season - cards are definitely the way forward in this and Norwood stands out as the player most overpriced. Odds correct 1550 GMT (04/12/23)