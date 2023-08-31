Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 02/09/23

In last Saturday's best bets column, our team of tipsters racked up +1.9pts profit from across the action, increasing the overall profit for the Saturday column to +10.9pts.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Kick-off time: 13:00 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV

Home 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 13/2 Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) Real Sociedad have opened up their La Liga campaign with three draws, a fairly disappointing start for a team that should be challenging for the top four. A 0-0 stalemate away to Las Palmas last time out is a solid effort in my opinion, but they only have themselves to blame for 1-1 home draws against Celta Vigo and Girona, sitting back after taking a lead and conceding an equaliser. Back at the Anoeta for this game versus Granada, I think the home side will have learned a harsh lesson and I am happy to back REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN TO NIL at a price of 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Real Sociedad to win to nil with Sky Bet

Imanol Alguacil’s side have a long-standing reputation of being an excellent defensive side, a reputation they can uphold against a team that will be scrapping for survival. Granada have scored four goals in their three league games this season, but their xG data is a little less flattering. They’ve also lost a hot prospect of a striker in Samu, who joined Atlético Madrid before being loaned out to Alavés late in the transfer window, so Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet in victory is the play here. Score prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Granada (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1130 BST (01/09/23)

Even Sheffield United found the net at the City Ground, which says a lot. Steve Cooper’s side have gone to the Emirates and Old Trafford and scored in both contests, showing how he seems to relish the challenge of a ‘top six’ side. With Chelsea yet to hit their stride, I think we could see a few goals at Stamford Bridge. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 16/1) Odds correct 1015 BST (01/09/23)

Manchester City vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 1/7 | Draw 7/1 | Away 16/1 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Even at this early stage, Fulham have conceded 23 shots from set-pieces equating to an xGA of 2.66. For context, Luton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City combined have conceded only marginally more from dead ball situations (2.69). This will no doubt be an area Pep Guardiola’s side look to exploit on Saturday. The Citizens are not the most prolific in terms of creating chances from set pieces so far this term (1.22 xG), but have found the net twice in three games from such scenarios.

NATHAN AKE has had a shot in each of his top flight appearances and averages 0.20 xG per 90. Rodri, who has scored twice, averages 0.27. The Dutch centre back had a goal disallowed at Bramall Lane which shows he is getting amongst it. Ake's price TO SCORE ANYTIME in a fixture his side are heavy odds on to win stands out as value. Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 0945 BST (01/09/23)

But it’s coming at a cost going forward – the Hornets have failed to score in each of their past three games and are really struggling to break opponents down. Given hosts Coventry are yet to concede at home and were held 0-0 by Sunderland last time out, this game doesn’t exactly scream goals yet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ is available at a tempting 23/20. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Score prediction: Coventry 1-0 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1520 BST (31/08/23)