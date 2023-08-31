Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 02/09/23

In last Saturday's best bets column, our team of tipsters racked up +1.9pts profit from across the action, increasing the overall profit for the Saturday column to +10.9pts.
2pts BTTS in Chelsea v Nottingham Forest at 10/11 (General)
1pt Real Sociedad win to nil v Granada at 11/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)
1pt BTTS 'No' in Coventry v Watford at 23/20 (BetVictor)
1pt Dan Kemp to score anytime in Doncaster v Swindon at 16/5 (Hills)
0.5pt Nathan Ake to score anytime in Man City v Fulham at 9/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
More tips to be added
Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
Real Sociedad have opened up their La Liga campaign with three draws, a fairly disappointing start for a team that should be challenging for the top four.
A 0-0 stalemate away to Las Palmas last time out is a solid effort in my opinion, but they only have themselves to blame for 1-1 home draws against Celta Vigo and Girona, sitting back after taking a lead and conceding an equaliser.
Back at the Anoeta for this game versus Granada, I think the home side will have learned a harsh lesson and I am happy to back REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN TO NIL at a price of 11/8.
Imanol Alguacil’s side have a long-standing reputation of being an excellent defensive side, a reputation they can uphold against a team that will be scrapping for survival.
Granada have scored four goals in their three league games this season, but their xG data is a little less flattering.
They’ve also lost a hot prospect of a striker in Samu, who joined Atlético Madrid before being loaned out to Alavés late in the transfer window, so Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet in victory is the play here.
Score prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Granada (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 1130 BST (01/09/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of Nottingham Forest’s three Premier League games this season and looks a bet to occur again this weekend.
The big boys have had no trouble unlocking the Tricky Tree’s defence, Arsenal scoring twice (xG 0.8) and Manchester United thrice (xG 2.8).
Even Sheffield United found the net at the City Ground, which says a lot.
Steve Cooper’s side have gone to the Emirates and Old Trafford and scored in both contests, showing how he seems to relish the challenge of a ‘top six’ side.
With Chelsea yet to hit their stride, I think we could see a few goals at Stamford Bridge.
Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Odds correct 1015 BST (01/09/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Even at this early stage, Fulham have conceded 23 shots from set-pieces equating to an xGA of 2.66.
For context, Luton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City combined have conceded only marginally more from dead ball situations (2.69).
This will no doubt be an area Pep Guardiola’s side look to exploit on Saturday.
The Citizens are not the most prolific in terms of creating chances from set pieces so far this term (1.22 xG), but have found the net twice in three games from such scenarios.
NATHAN AKE has had a shot in each of his top flight appearances and averages 0.20 xG per 90. Rodri, who has scored twice, averages 0.27.
The Dutch centre back had a goal disallowed at Bramall Lane which shows he is getting amongst it.
Ake’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME in a fixture his side are heavy odds on to win stands out as value.
Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 0945 BST (01/09/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
Watford look a well-drilled unit at the back under new boss Valerien Ismael – they’ve conceded just two goals across their opening four Sky Bet Championship matches.
That’s been no fluke either – their expected goals against (xGA) figure of 0.7 per game is the second tier’s best defensive number.
But it’s coming at a cost going forward – the Hornets have failed to score in each of their past three games and are really struggling to break opponents down.
Given hosts Coventry are yet to concede at home and were held 0-0 by Sunderland last time out, this game doesn’t exactly scream goals yet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ is available at a tempting 23/20.
Score prediction: Coventry 1-0 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1520 BST (31/08/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
It’s fair to say the season hasn’t begun well for Doncaster – bottom of the Football League after five games with just one point to their name and 12 goals conceded.
To highlight their plight, they couldn’t even beat Everton in the League Cup in midweek. I know, jeez, it must be bad.
Things could get even worse for them on Saturday as they host a free-scoring Swindon side who have hit 11 goals in their last two games.
That sort of form isn’t sustainable, of course, but it would be a surprise if they didn’t bag a couple against down-on-their-luck Donny.
Seven-goal top scorer Jake Young is 15/8 to net again but I prefer the inviting 16/5 on DAN KEMP TO SCORE ANYTIME.
He’s netted in his past three matches and the MK Dons loanee is clearly having a ball in Sky Bet League Two as he scored nine in 16 games for Hartlepool in the second half of last season.
Score prediction: Doncaster 1-3 Swindon (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1630 BST (31/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.