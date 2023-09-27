Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and League Two for Saturday 30/09/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 3pts Leeds to score 2+ goals vs Southampton at evens (William Hill, Paddy Power) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Bournemouth v Arsenal at 13/10 (General) 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' in Huddersfield v Ipswich at 11/8 (BetVictor) 1pt Andy Cook to score anytime in Bradford v Walsall at 9/4 (William Hill) 0.5pts Kurt Zouma to score anytime in West Ham v Sheff Utd at 17/2 (General) 0.5pts Nayef Aguerd to score anytime in West Ham v Sheff Utd at 10/1 (General) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southampton vs Leeds Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 2/1 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) No Sky Bet Championship side has conceded more goals than Southampton this campaign (19). Saints were third favourites for the title before a ball was kicked. The favourites and second favourites - Leicester and Leeds - have conceded just five and seven respectively. Russell Martin’s unwavering loyalty to his 'total football' approach is to blame. His side top the charts for passes and backwards passes but are yet to keep a clean sheet and have shipped the second most xGA in the division.

After Leeds got over their blip at the start of the campaign, they have really clicked into gear. This coincided with Willy Gnonto returning following his transfer saga, and the shrewd signing of Joel Piroe. Since the latter joined, Leeds hit Ipswich for four and put three past both Watford and Millwall. Backing the visitors to SCORE 2+ GOALS appeals at even money.

Since GEORGINIO RUTTER opened his Leeds account in their 4-3 win at Ipswich he has added another goal and two further assists. He has also been told by Daniel Farke to "stop trying to embarrass Championship defenders...keep it respectful...and focus on his football". It's hard to envisage Southampton's non-existent defence keeping him in check. Score prediction: Southampton 2-5 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 100/1)

Bournemouth v Arsenal Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/4 | Draw 7/2 | Away 1/2 Michael Beardmore ( @MickeyBeardmore ) You remember the old chant, right? "One-nil to the Arrrsenal!" Well, things might have changed in north London since that little ditty came into existence but Mikel Arteta's Gunners have definitely been channelling its spirit so far this term - all three of their away matches in league and cup have ended in that exact scoreline, in favour of Arsenal. It's a carry-over in some ways from last season, when Arsenal went away to a host of non-'Big Six' sides - Fulham, Leicester, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth - and won to nil. They did the same at Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle too. In all, 12 of their 19 trips featured goals for one team but not the other. Plus all three already this season as mentioned.

Arsenal have barely conceded a clear chance yet alone a goal in their opening two away Premier League games

Which all makes the 13/10 on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' look on the large side when they visit a Cherriers side that has drawn successive Premier League blanks at home. You can get 2/1 on Arsenal to win to nil but I prefer this angle instead as it also provides protection in the event of a goalless draw or a shock Cherries victory and shutout. The Gunners did lose 1-0 at Everton and Nottingham Forest last term after all - and could be without Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli through knocks. I still think they'll have enough but Arsenal failing to score isn't out of the equation, which is another advantage to the bet. Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

West Ham v Sheffield United Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Away 6/1 Michael Beardmore ( @MickeyBeardmore ) It's no secret that Sheffield United were a shambles defensively in their 8-0 hammering by Newcastle at Bramall Lane last Sunday but it was a result that had been coming because their underlying numbers have been abysmal through the opening weeks of the Premier League season. They have conceded the most goals from crosses in the league so far, the most goals from set-pieces and the highest xGA (Expected Goals Against) from set-pieces.

Sheffield United's penalty area has been peppered this season

And this Saturday they find themselves up against one of the best dead-ball artists in the Premier League in West Ham's James Ward-Prowse, who is unsurprisingly as short as 6/4 to assist a goal. Instead, I'll be splitting stakes on West Ham's central defenders to breach the visitors' defence, just as Newcastle pair Sven Botman and Dan Burn did last weekend when the Magpies netted three of their eight goals from set-plays. KURT ZOUMA and NAYEF AGUERD have both already found the net for the Hammers this season and are nicely priced at 17/2 and 10/1 respectively TO SCORE ANYTIME against the beleaguered Blades.

Score prediction: West Ham 3-1 Sheff Utd (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Ipswich have a case of split identities this season - providing their home supporters with oodles of entertainment in a host of high-scoring encounters but grinding out results on the road. They've won their past three Sky Bet Championship away games by a 1-0 scoreline, conceding just seven shots on target across those matches. As such, I'm puzzled by odds of 11/8 on offer for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' when Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys, flying high in second spot, visit 17th-placed Huddersfield. The Terriers have played two home games against teams expected to be in the promotion picture - Leicester and Norwich - and lost those matches 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. The caveat here is that this is new boss Darren Moore's first home game in charge of Huddersfield but at the price I'm willing to back Ipswich's defensive resistance on their travels to continue. Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)