Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship for Sunday 17/09/23

Millwall vs Leeds TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

Home 2/1 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/8 It’s not been the ideal start to the season for Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League. A host of players have departed, on loan or permanently, and their W1 D3 L1 record so far is bang average. Oh, and now they head to The Den, where they’ve lost nine of their past 11 visits. Millwall have been a bit hit and miss themselves this season, scoring just four times in five games. One constant for the Lions, however, is centre-back JAKE COOPER’s set-piece threat. The big defender has had two efforts on target already this season and averages a shot per game over his career.

This makes the generous 4/1 available with Betway on Cooper to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET look well worth a play. It's almost half the price elsewhere. Across their opening two away games, Leeds have allowed an average of 16.5 shots per game - a continuation of that should yield enough set-piece situations for Cooper to at least test Illan Meslier.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) I fancy Chelsea to edge a goal laden affair but the visitors are too short, as is over 2.5 goals, so that is a no go. It has been 15 days since Bournemouth's last league fixture but Andoni Iraola will have been able to utilise the time to implement his philosophy. Offensively, the Cherries look sharp. The south coasters have accumulated 71 shots in their opening five games in all competitions, 37% hitting the target. In the Premier League, they have hit 5+ SHOTS ON TARGET in all bar one of their games. In what should be a good game for the neutrals, the accurate Cherries are the bet.