Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League & EFL for Saturday 24/02/24

Hull vs West Brom Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Hull shocked Southampton on Tuesday, racing into a two goal lead and hanging onto win at St Mary's in a game they went off just under 5/1. It means the Tigers have taken 15 points from the last 18 on offer moving from 9th to 6th in the Sky Bet Championship with a three point cushion on 7th. It should come as no surprise to see the uptick in form correlates with the January signing of FABIO CARVALHO. The Liverpool-loanee netted his second goal for Hull in midweek and his price to add to his tally and SCORE ANYTIME this weekend appeals. Carvalho scored 10 times in his last stint in the second tier for Fulham on route to the title giving him an identical goals per 90 average to the one he is currently posting (0.32). It is worth noting he had to share the offensive burden with Aleksandar Mitrovic that season, the Serbian scored 43 times for context.

Two seasons later Carvalho returns to the division with Premier League experience and looks to be playing a more prevalent role. The Portuguese attacker will fancy his chances of adding to his tally as Hull host West Brom. Although the Baggies won comfortably at Plymouth on Tuesday, their record on the road is average, taking 19 points in 16 games and shipped 18 goals.

Jaden Philogene-Bidance is the sharpest shooter in the division, averaging 3.9 shots a game. He is also amongst the top dribbles, averaging 2.9 per game. The winger has had at least one shot in every game and drawn at least one foul in all bar one of his 19 league appearances. Combining him to have 3+ shots on Saturday with his direct opponent Conor Townsend to commit 2+ fouls and Carvalho to score anytime provides some interest here. Odds correct at 1700 GMT (21/02/24)

Blackburn vs Norwich Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

JOSH SARGENT netted a brace in his side's 4-1 win over Cardiff last weekend taking the forward to 10 goals for the campaign. It is an impressive feat given we are on the cusp of spring but it is made even more impressive by the fact Sargent has only played 798 minutes of Championship action.

It means the American has the best goals per 90 average (1.13) in the division by some distance and based on this figure alone, anything north of even money for him TO SCORE ANYTIME would be worth a punt. Sargent will fancy his chances of netting against Blackburn as Rovers stalemate with Cardiff was their first clean sheet in 18 games. Odds correct at 0840 GMT (22/02/24)

Notts County vs Crewe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Not a lot has changed since Stuart Maynard took the reins at Notts County; they still dominate possession, score some goals and concede plenty. With Maynard in the dugout Country have taken four points from the 15 on offer in League Two which is part of the reason their price this weekend is a little puzzling especially given the opposition. CREWE have only lost once in their last 10, bouncing back from a festive blip with a vengeance. Lee Bell's side seem to thrive when the onus is on the opposition and this should be the case at Meadow Lane.

In 11 games vs top 10 sides, Crewe have won six and have won three of the five away games against the division's top sides. At 3/1, backing them TO WIN looks valuable. Odds correct at 0915 GMT (22/02/24)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

In 11 Premier League games on the south coast this campaign, BOURNEMOUTH have racked up 74 corners giving them an average of 6.7 per game. At 5/6 backing them to have 4+ CORNERS against Manchester City appeals this weekend. The Cherries have covered this line in nine of those home matches, including the clashes with Liverpool (8), Aston Villa (7), Newcastle (6), Arsenal (6) and Tottenham (6). Andoni Iraola's side were thumped 6-1 in the reverse at the Etihad. The Bournemouth boss set up with a 5-4-1 in a deep block and his side only mustered a single shot on target and one corner. I expect the Cherries to make much more of a fist of it on home soil. This was the case when Bournemouth hosted the other two title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool. Despite conceding eight across those two matches without scoring, Iraola's side covered this corner line comfortably. This line has also been covered by City's opponents in eight of their 12 league games on the road.

Though Bournemouth failed to score in either of their home clashes with Arsenal or Liverpool, backing both teams to score appeals here. The Cherries were unfortunate not to find the net at least once in those games with the title contenders, generating an xG of 2.01. City should have enough to edge a goal laden affair on the south coast. Odds correct at 1730 GMT (21/02/24)