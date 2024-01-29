Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League and Championship for Tuesday 30/1/24

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +31.9pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season

Fulham v Everton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 29/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 19/10 It's been a testing few weeks for Everton, a home FA Cup exit to Luton and just one point from their past 12 in the Premier League, along with the ongoing furore over deductions, present and perhaps future, for alleged financial indiscretions. It all makes Tuesday's trip to a Fulham side not exactly safe from being dragged into danger look a very important one. The Toffees have scored just five times in their past eight games in all competitions and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's seemingly terminal lack of form has seen them forced to turn elsewhere for goals. Jack Harrison has stepped up admirably in recent weeks but full-back VITALII MYKOLENKO has also been a source of attacking menace - yet the Ukrainian is priced above evens with Bet365 to simply unleash a shot at Craven Cottage. That looks blatantly overpriced - only DCL and Dwight McNeil have attempted more shots than Mykolenko over Everton's past 10 Premier League matches. He's let fly 15 times during that spell so back him for OVER 0.5 SHOTS here. CLICK HERE to back Mykolenko over 0.5 shots with Sky Bet Odds correct 1430 GMT (29/01/24)

Luton v Brighton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 18/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 4/6 Brighton have been a bit hot and cold recently, hitting four against both Tottenham and Stoke, plus five against Sheffield United at the weekend, but also sharing goalless draws with Wolves and West Ham. It would be a surprise if they were held to a blank by a Luton side who, while very much improving as the season goes on, are still fighting an uphill battle to retain their hard-earned top-flight status. Only Manchester City and Liverpool average more shots on target per game than Brighton's 6.3 this season and if Luton are to get anything out of this - or even if they don't - you suspect Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will be a busy man. Injuries and Simon Adingra's Afcon duties mean the Seagulls have been slightly short-handed up front recently but they are the absolute epitome of the 'next man up' philosophy, boasting impressive strength in depth even without many household names. Teenager JACK HINSHELWOOD has typified that, the utility player scoring twice in his past seven matches as well as registering seven shots on target during that spell, an average of one per game. Such stats would suggest he should be even money at best for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at Kenilworth Road, yet Sky Bet have him at a whopping 5/2 that is by far the standout bet in this encounter. CLICK HERE to back Hinshelwood 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet Odds correct 1530 GMT (29/01/24)

Coventry v Bristol City Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 4/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 10/3 There are few more in-form teams in the country right now than Coventry City. A record of W9 D4 L1 from their past 14 games has propelled the Sky Blues into the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots and within touching distance of an FA Cup quarter-final - non-league Maidstone their last-16 opponents if they negotiate a home replay against Sheffield Wednesday. Bristol City might only be six points worse off but they seem like they are plodding along to another mid-table finish even if the appointment of Liam Manning as manager gives reason for long-term optimism. The Robins have really battened down the hatches recently, their past seven games featuring just seven goals. Coventry, meanwhile, have beaten both runaway league leaders Leicester (the Foxes had 10 men for an entire half, admittedly) and Middlesbrough 3-1 recently and simply have to be backed here. And the best way to do so is with a COVENTRY WIN and UNDER 3.5 GOALS given the Robins' recent stinginess. It's available at a best-priced 31/20 or 6/4 generally. CLICK HERE to back Coventry to win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet