Football tips, predictions and best bets: League Two and Euro 2024 qualifiers for Saturday 18/11/23

Stevenage vs Lincoln Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/11 | Draw 12/5 | Away 19/5 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) The Sky Bet League One slate may only feature two games but the one at Broadhall Way is ripe for a chunkily priced goalscoring centre back. Stevenage host Lincoln, the former is the joint best side in the division from set pieces (9 scored) and the latter is the joint worst at defending them (8 conceded). So, who to pick? If you can overlook the skinny price TO SCORE ANYTIME, CARL PIERGIANNI always provides a threat from set pieces. CLICK HERE to back Carl Piergianni to score anytime with Sky Bet He has had the third most shots (1.20), generated the third best xG (0.08) and has the fourth highest goals per 90 average (0.06) for Boro this season.

He may have only found the net once this campaign but he scored seven league goals last season.

Latvia vs Croatia Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2

Home 20/1 | Draw 7/1 | Away 1/9 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Wales' win over Croatia has well and truly put the cat amongst the pigeons in Group B, three teams are now gunning for that second qualification spot. Vatreni have squandered pole position, Wales sit ahead of them via head-to-head record difference and Armenia are just three points behind with the latter two in action at 14:00 Saturday. Three points on Saturday evening should be a formality for Croatia though as they face basement boys Latvia. First choice striker ANDREJ KRAMARIC has not exactly been on song for his country but he does top their goalscoring charts with two, one of which came in the reverse. CLICK HERE to back Andrej Kramaric to score anytime with Sky Bet With 87 international caps and a goals per 90 average of 0.49, this dry spell is easily overlooked and backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a shade of odds on is the bet.