Football tips, predictions and best bets: League Two and Euro 2024 qualifiers for Saturday 18/11/23

2pts Andrej Kramaric to score anytime in Latvia vs Croatia at 19/20 (Betfred)
2pts Warren Zaire-Emery to have 3+ shots in France vs Gibraltar at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt Carl Piergianni to score anytime in Stevenage vs Lincoln at 8/1 (Sky Bet)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
The Sky Bet League One slate may only feature two games but the one at Broadhall Way is ripe for a chunkily priced goalscoring centre back.
Stevenage host Lincoln, the former is the joint best side in the division from set pieces (9 scored) and the latter is the joint worst at defending them (8 conceded).
So, who to pick?
If you can overlook the skinny price TO SCORE ANYTIME, CARL PIERGIANNI always provides a threat from set pieces.
He has had the third most shots (1.20), generated the third best xG (0.08) and has the fourth highest goals per 90 average (0.06) for Boro this season.
He may have only found the net once this campaign but he scored seven league goals last season.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Wales' win over Croatia has well and truly put the cat amongst the pigeons in Group B, three teams are now gunning for that second qualification spot.
Vatreni have squandered pole position, Wales sit ahead of them via head-to-head record difference and Armenia are just three points behind with the latter two in action at 14:00 Saturday.
Three points on Saturday evening should be a formality for Croatia though as they face basement boys Latvia.
First choice striker ANDREJ KRAMARIC has not exactly been on song for his country but he does top their goalscoring charts with two, one of which came in the reverse.
With 87 international caps and a goals per 90 average of 0.49, this dry spell is easily overlooked and backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a shade of odds on is the bet.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
France hosts Gibraltar on Saturday evening. Unbeaten Group B leaders vs the whipping boys, the second best ranked football nation in the world against the 198th and as the odds suggest anything other than a home win is simply inconceivable.
There is value to be had though.
In their trips to the Netherlands, Greece and the reverse of the fixture, Gibraltar had a grand total of two shots and conceded 103 (yes, one hundred and three) shots. Every outfield player bar Andreas Bouchalakis of Greece and Ibrahima Konate had at least one attempt.
So, Les Bleus shots have to be the play in Nice.
WARREN ZAIRE-EMERY looks primed to make his debut.
The 17-year-old only made his French u21's debut in September but injuries in France’s engine room could see him get the nod on Saturday evening.
He is not famed for his offensive output but has had a direct hand in three goals across his last three appearances, hitting six shots over that period.
At odds against, his price to have 3+ SHOTS is the bet here.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (17/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.