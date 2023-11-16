Armenia vs Wales betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Wales have their destiny in their own hands heading into the final two games of qualifying, with a huge 2-1 win over Croatia seeing them move ahead of the World Cup semi-finalists in the group standings by virtue of a better head-to-head record. Realistically, Rob Page's side have to win their last two games, with the Croats facing bottom side Latvia before hosting Armenia.

But, maybe the fact that Wales' final group opponent Turkey have already secured qualification means the visitors could ring the changes in Cardiff. Even still, Wales can't get ahead of themselves. They have to take care of business against Armenia. After briefly looking like they were in the mix, the Armenians have lost two of a winless last three, the nail in their qualification hopes being a shocking 2-0 loss at whipping boys Latvia.

What are the best bets? The way Wales have turned things around has been impressive. They have been clutch. Back-to-back defeats against Armenia in Cardiff and away at Turkey are now a distant memory, and the underlying data paints an ugly picture about their hosts on Saturday.

They have averaged 1.02 xGF and 1.82 xGA per game, with that attacking figure suggesting they will struggle to create chances here, and that defensive figure highlighting their vulnerabilities. Wales' strength has been defensively for a long time, winning low-scoring games regularly, so taking WALES TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Wales to win and under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet The Welsh are odds-on to win the game, but just by adding the under goals angle we can boost the price to 6/5, and given only four of Wales' last 50 international games have seen five or more goals (8%), the potential reward definitely outweighs the risk.

BuildABet @ 17/2 Wales to win

Under 4.5 goals

Brennan Johnson to score anytime

Harry Wilson 3+ total shots CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Brennan Johnson is a man in form, playing well for his new club Spurs and scoring on his last outing. He should start here having missed the last international break through injury, and looks a good price to net. Harry Wilson is a shot merchant for Wales. He has scored three times in qualifying already, but has interestingly averaged 3.2 shots per game for his country. Score prediction: Armenia 0-2 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Team news Brennan Johnson is back fit for Wales with David Brooks, Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson also vying for a place in what will likely be a three-man frontline. Joe Morrell also returns following suspension while captain Aaron Ramsey is injured. Borussia Monchengladbach’s Grant-Leon Ranos will certainly spearhead Armenia’s attack on Saturday afternoon, while Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan should be handed a full recall this weekend.