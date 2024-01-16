Football tips, predictions and best bets: FA Cup 3rd round replays for Wednesday 17/1/24

1pt Under 1.5 Goals in Everton v Crystal Palace at 47/20 (General)
1pt Borja Sainz to score anytime in Bristol Rovers v Norwich at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
Norwich boss David Wagner continues to walk the tightrope amid a mediocre season for the Canaries but Friday night's Sky Bet Championship victory at Hull bought him at least a stay of execution.
Of course, an FA Cup replay exit at League One side Bristol Rovers could potentially set the axe swinging back into motion.
Norwich are an unpredictable lot this season but so are their hosts - well, not completely unpredictable. Because, you see, the Gas really cannot keep clean sheets.
It's more than two months since their last shutout. They've kept only four all season and none against anyone of consequence - bottom-half sides Carlisle, Port Vale and Shrewsbury plus League Two outfit Newport in the EFL Trophy.
Without tempting fate, it would be jaw-dropping if Norwich didn't net here and the value lies in picking an ANYTIME GOALSCORER, with BORJA SAINZ an appealing shout at 4/1.
With Josh Sargent recently coming back from injury, it's tough to know exactly who Wagner will plump for up front - and he rested top scorer Jon Rowe for the initial tie.
But attacking midfielder Sainz has come to the fore recently, netting twice in his past six games and attempting 15 efforts on goal in that time. He should feature and clearly has an eye for goal, having hit nine in the Turkish top flight last term.
The replay nobody wanted.
Let's be honest, these two teams bored us to death in the initial tie that, for some reason, was televised.
Both sides' efforts remain focused on Premier League survival and each are in the bottom three for average goals per game.
It is not difficult to imagine we could be in for a repeat of the stalemate at Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago so UNDER 1.5 GOALS should be the bet at 47/20 here.
Two misfiring attacks - but two competent back-lines. There's every chance one goal decides this.
Odds correct 1700 GMT (16/01/24)
