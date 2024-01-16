Football tips, predictions and best bets: FA Cup 3rd round replays for Wednesday 17/1/24

Bristol Rovers v Norwich

Norwich boss David Wagner continues to walk the tightrope amid a mediocre season for the Canaries but Friday night's Sky Bet Championship victory at Hull bought him at least a stay of execution.

Of course, an FA Cup replay exit at League One side Bristol Rovers could potentially set the axe swinging back into motion.

Norwich are an unpredictable lot this season but so are their hosts - well, not completely unpredictable. Because, you see, the Gas really cannot keep clean sheets.

It's more than two months since their last shutout. They've kept only four all season and none against anyone of consequence - bottom-half sides Carlisle, Port Vale and Shrewsbury plus League Two outfit Newport in the EFL Trophy.

Without tempting fate, it would be jaw-dropping if Norwich didn't net here and the value lies in picking an ANYTIME GOALSCORER, with BORJA SAINZ an appealing shout at 4/1.