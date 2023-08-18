Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets 2pts Millwall to win or draw (double chance) vs Norwich at 4/5 (General) 1pt Mario Hermoso to commit 2+ fouls in Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid at 11/10 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Gary Rowett’s side picked up points in 56% of their away trips last season but should be well equipped to cope with the threat of a chaotic Canaries side. At a shade about odds on, MILLWALL TO WIN OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the play. CLICK HERE to back Millwall to win or draw (double chance) with Sky Bet Score prediction: Norwich 0-1 Millwall ( Sky Bet odds: 9/1 ) Odds correct 2230 BST (18/08/23)

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

Home 29/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 19/20 Jake Osgathorpe ( @JAKEOZZ ) The late game in La Liga on Sunday sees an improving Atletico Madrid side travel to Real Betis, and I think we could see a typically niggly Atletico contest with plenty of fouls and cards. A lot of Betis' attacks came down their right hand side in their opening-weekend win against Villarreal , highlighted by the passing flow graphic on which we can see larger arrows in the final third down the right, and it led to their right-sided players being fouled a lot.