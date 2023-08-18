Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga

2pts Millwall to win or draw (double chance) vs Norwich at 4/5 (General)
1pt Mario Hermoso to commit 2+ fouls in Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid at 11/10 (Betfair)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Norwich and MILLWALL are at different ends of the scales when it comes to goals per game.
Norwich top the Sky Bet Championship charts, their matches averaging 5.5 per game - last Saturday’s 4-4 thriller with Southampton does distort those figures a little but it is something the Canaries have become used to under David Wagner.
In his 20 league games in charge last season 50 goals were scored, 2.5 per game.
The Lions are at the other end of the scale. They live in the realms of fine margins, winning 1-0 at the Riverside in their first game and losing by the same scoreline at home to Bristol City.
Gary Rowett’s side picked up points in 56% of their away trips last season but should be well equipped to cope with the threat of a chaotic Canaries side.
At a shade about odds on, MILLWALL TO WIN OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the play.
Score prediction: Norwich 0-1 Millwall (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 2230 BST (18/08/23)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
The late game in La Liga on Sunday sees an improving Atletico Madrid side travel to Real Betis, and I think we could see a typically niggly Atletico contest with plenty of fouls and cards.
A lot of Betis' attacks came down their right hand side in their opening-weekend win against Villarreal, highlighted by the passing flow graphic on which we can see larger arrows in the final third down the right, and it led to their right-sided players being fouled a lot.
Right winger Luiz Henrique was fouled twice, right-back Youssouf Sabaly was fouled once, and Isco - who drifted to the right channel more than the left - was fouled three times.
With that in mind I'm going to have a small play on Atletico Madrid's left centre-back, MARIO HERMOSO, TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.
Hermoso gets left slightly isolated in Atleti's system with the more attack-minded wing-back Yannick Carrasco on his side, and this led to him committing four fouls in their opening win against Granada.
He averages 1.2 fouls per 90 since joining Diego Simeone's outfit, and with Betis set to flow down his side, Hermoso could well be caught out a few times.
Score prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1720 BST (18/08/23)
