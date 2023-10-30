Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup and Sky Bet League One for Tuesday 31/10/23

1pt Wigan to beat Charlton at 6/4 (General)
0.5pts Richard Keogh to score in Wycombe vs Cambridge at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
WIGAN are in a false position. Hardly ground-breaking news considering they got an eight-point deduction at the beginning of the season but crucial nonetheless.
The Latics have won their last three on the spin, without conceding and this is a feat made even more impressive as Oxford (2-0) were one of the sides beaten in that period.
The 2-0 win over Shrewsbury was aided by an early Chey Dunkley red card just four minutes in, it was a victory that would have hoisted Wigan up to ninth in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points off the automatics, points deduction aside.
Charlton have lost their last two on the spin and remain winless on the road this season, siding with the hosts TO WIN is the play here.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Wycombe top the charts for goals scored from set pieces in the third tier with nine goals. They host Cambridge United next, a side who are one of the division for shots conceded from dead balls (76).
United may have only conceded twice from them but with an xGA of 5.39 it is fair to say they have ridden their luck.
RICHARD KEOGH looks a worthy punt at 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The experienced defender has one to his name this campaign, and with an xG per 90 of 0.11, he looks a bet to double his tally on Tuesday evening.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.