Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup and Sky Bet League One for Tuesday 31/10/23

Wigan vs Charlton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 17/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 11/8 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) WIGAN are in a false position. Hardly ground-breaking news considering they got an eight-point deduction at the beginning of the season but crucial nonetheless. The Latics have won their last three on the spin, without conceding and this is a feat made even more impressive as Oxford (2-0) were one of the sides beaten in that period.

The 2-0 win over Shrewsbury was aided by an early Chey Dunkley red card just four minutes in, it was a victory that would have hoisted Wigan up to ninth in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points off the automatics, points deduction aside. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win with Sky Bet Charlton have lost their last two on the spin and remain winless on the road this season, siding with the hosts TO WIN is the play here.

Wycombe vs Cambridge Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 7/10 | Draw 11/4 | Away 7/2 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Wycombe top the charts for goals scored from set pieces in the third tier with nine goals. They host Cambridge United next, a side who are one of the division for shots conceded from dead balls (76). United may have only conceded twice from them but with an xGA of 5.39 it is fair to say they have ridden their luck. RICHARD KEOGH looks a worthy punt at 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Richard Keough to score anytime at Sky Bet The experienced defender has one to his name this campaign, and with an xG per 90 of 0.11, he looks a bet to double his tally on Tuesday evening.