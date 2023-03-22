On a weekend with a reduced coupon due to the international break, Michael Beardmore picks out his top 1X2 and BTTS tips for your Saturday 3pm accas, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -0.2pts profit | -0.3% return on investment

I mentioned this stat in, correctly, tipping PORTSMOUTH to win at Bristol Rovers last week but it bears repeating – Pompey have won seven of their past eight against teams below them and drawn the other. Whisper it but they're becoming reliable. They also still have an outside chance of gate-crashing the Sky Bet League One play-offs and are generously priced at odds-against at home to a Port Vale side that has lost 10 of its past 17 games and who have only pride to play for. PORTSMOUTH TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Many have long thought MK DONS, third last year, would be too good to go down despite a season of struggle – and back-to-back wins over relegation rivals Cambridge and Accrington have lifted them out of the drop zone. Morecambe are one of the teams MK have leapfrogged and they have been awful away from home, taking one point from the last 27 available on the road, at 23rd-placed Cambridge. Their away Expected Goals process is an abysmal 0.85xGF, 2.03xGA. MK DONS TO BEAT MORECAMBE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

One of the best places for entertainment in the third tier this season has been PETERBOROUGH, whose home games average a joint division high three goals per match. In the past few weeks, they’ve twice hit five and twice netted three but have the fewest clean sheets of any of the promotion contenders, so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when DERBY – whose past 10 games have averaged 3.5 goals a game - visit. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN PETERBOROUGH v DERBY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

AFC Wimbledon have developed a real losing habit in recent weeks, five defeats in their past six Sky Bet League Two games – indeed, they have won just once in 14 matches since the turn of the year. Play-off chasing BARROW have been a tad hit and miss but on a limited coupon the hosts appeal at shades of odds-against across the board, sitting fourth in the recent form table (W3 D2 L1), with Wimbledon bottom of those standings. BARROW TO BEAT AFC WIMBLEDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The Football League’s bottom side ROCHDALE have decided that if they are going down, they will do so swinging judging by last weekend’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Swindon. They visit relegation rivals CRAWLEY whose home matches are averaging 3.18 goals per game – enough to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in a meeting of two sides with just 10 clean sheets between them in a combined 73 matches. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN CRAWLEY v ROCHDALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

HARTLEPOOL are the side sitting between those two and they are also fighting tooth and nail to stay up, with six score draws in their past eight games. That BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE pattern can continue against wobbly leaders LEYTON ORIENT whose past six games have featured four score draws and a 2-1 win over the aforementioned Rochdale. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN HARTLEPOOL v LEYTON ORIENT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

We dip into the National League for our final selection, where goal magnets BARNET have a 68% BTTS ratio this season, including 10 of their past 11 games. Their matches average 3.51 goals a game. Hosts WEALDSTONE are no shrinking violets either, their past 10 matches averaging 3.6 goals per game, so it all points towards BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when the two meet. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WEALDSTONE v BARNET: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct at 1215 GMT (22/03/23)

